Following a close call in the first set, St. Joseph had a conversation in the huddle and came out focused and determined for the following two sets against Victoria East.
“We needed to come in a little more focused than we did,” said St. Joseph coach Summer Brooks. “We came in more worried about winning the game in three sets than we did worry about that first, second, third, to 10th point in the first set.”
The Lady Flyers (8-2) got the message and went on to sweep the Lady Titans (3-6) on Monday night at the East gym.
East came out strong in the first set behind the combined effort of Leilani Wimbish-Gay and Zakari Perry.
The Lady Titans opened up a 6-1 lead before St. Joseph tied the game at 8. The set bounced back and forth before the Lady Flyers were able to secure the 26-24 victory.
“We have a little bit of defense to work on,” said East coach Autumn Lance. “We just have to pick up on our volley savvy and see the court at all times.”
The Lady Titans have only a handful of returning players and are getting used to the flow of the game.
“We’re trying to make sure we integrate well with the young girls that we have coming in and implement what I have expected for the team this year.” Lance said.
The Lady Flyers quickly jumped out to a 14-4 lead in the second set. They used stellar performances by Savannah Wharton (11 kills) and Maiya Tillman (14 digs) and cruised to a 25-12 win in the second set.
The Lady Titans took a 3-2 lead in the third set behind Lauren Vahalik, Perry and Wimbish-Gay.
But Wharton, Tillman, Cassidy Rather and Madison Korinek helped the Lady Flyers pull away for a 25-12 set victory.
Taylor Foeh was pleased with the way St. Joseph was able to finish the match strong.
“Even though we got down a little bit, we continued to press and push hard,” Foeh said. “We stared to gel together and finished strong.”
St. Joseph 3, Victoria East 0
St. Joseph 26 25 25
East 24 12 15
Highlights - (SJ) Savannah Wharton 11 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces; Maiya Tillman 8 kill, 14 digs; Cassidy Rather 16 digs; Madison Korinek 17 digs. (E) Leilani Wimbish-Gay 7 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces, 1 block; Lauren Vahalik 11 digs, 3 kills, 1 ace; Zakari Perry 5 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces; Trinity Morris 6 digs, 7 assists; Morgan Kimbrough 4 assists, 4 digs. Records: St. Joseph 8-2; East 3-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.