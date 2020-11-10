St. Joseph’s seniors have had to step up this season.
After eight players graduated, Maiya Tillman, Taylor Foeh and Madison Korinek have learned how to be leaders.
“Luckily we’re really good friends both on and off the court,” Tillman said. “That’s enabled us to really help these younger players and lead our team in a big way. I just think it helps that we all care about each other and like being around each other.”
The three seniors all played major roles as St. Joseph swept its way into the regional round of the TAPPS 5A playoffs as the Lady Flyers swept Fort Bend Christian 25-15, 27-25, 25-20 in the area round.
Tillman had 13 kills, 13 digs and an ace in the matchup. Korinek had 18 assists, 4 digs and an ace, and Foeh finished with 13 blocks, 5 kills and 1 dig.
“Ever since freshman year we’ve all been really close, and we’ve had a really close bond since then,” Foeh said. “It’s helped us a lot with it just being us three left, and it’s really special going out there and playing with them every night.”
St. Joseph cruised to a first set win, grabbing an early 11-4 lead and never letting Fort Bend get back into it.
It was Fort Bend that came out strong in the second set, and the Lady Eagles had a set point, but the Flyers scored five of the set’s final six points to take a two-set lead, and the Flyers closed things out in the third.
“There’s a lot of new talent on this team,” said St. Joseph head coach Christa Swanlund. “It’s been exciting to see these seniors step up and lead them and do that effectively. We’ve struggled with consistency when we’ve played tough teams, so tonight it was good to see them play a tough team and finish it all the way out in three sets.”
Tillman was happy with the way the team answered every time Fort Bend made a run.
“In practice we do a lot of drills where we have to play from behind,” she said. “I think think mainly that’s what really helped us. And then we talked before everything about making sure we keep our mental up and stay strong through all of the sets. We were able to do that.”
With the win the Lady Flyers advance to the regional round, where they will play Lutheran South Academy, which swept Brentwood Christian its area round match.
“I’m just trying to keep my senior season going as long as possible,” Foeh said. “It got shortened due to COVID and so it’s just important to keep going as far as we can, keep winning and keep this going.”
The three seniors have experience at the highest stage, winning a state championship in 2018.
“I think this team can go all the way,” Tillman said. “We have the potential, the talent and we care about each other enough to beat anyone.”
St. Joseph 3, Fort Bend Christian 0
St. Joseph: 25 27 25
Fort Bend: 15 25 20
Highlights: (SJ) Maiya Tillman 13 kills, 13 digs, 1 ace; Kerigan Baumgartner 11 kills, 11 digs, 1 ace; Taylor Foeh 13 blocks, 5 kills, 1 digs; Morgan Korinek 15 assists, 4 aces; Madison Korinek 18 assists, 4 digs, 1 ace; Ryan Ward 5 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs; Rhiana 11 digs, 1 assists, 1 ace.
Record: (SJ) — 14-5
