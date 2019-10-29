It was no surprise that St. Joseph senior Savannah Wharton found herself in the middle of the action Tuesday night at the Flyer Dome.
The reigning Victoria Advocate Most Valuable Player finished with a game-high 14 kills and 6 digs to lead the Lady Flyers to a 25-11, 25-14, 25-15 TAPPS area-round win over Houston Second Baptist.
The win advanced the defending state champions back to the regional round for the third time in the last four seasons to play San Antonio Christian at an undetermined time and location.
“We have been on a streak of learning how to win,” Wharton said. “We’ve been good at fighting back, and now we have to finish.”
St. Joseph senior and Advocate MVP Savannah Wharton @savwharton after the Lady Flyers’ area round win over Second Baptist. pic.twitter.com/ItYF2bEtFY— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) October 30, 2019
Wharton is no stranger to the postseason.
She had previously played in nine playoff games for St. Joseph since joining the team her freshman season.
“Being here before and some of my teammates being here before just makes us more hungrier to win,” Wharton said. “We don’t want to take any wins for granted.”
The Lady Flyers dominated from the opening set against the Lady Eagles.
Second Baptist held its own early and even managed its only lead at 5-4.
But St. Joseph finished the set on a 24-6 run behind Wharton and Maiya Tillman.
Tillman finished with 10 kills and 11 digs.
“We always take things one game at a time,” said St. Joseph coach Summer Brooks. “We can’t look past any team, and we prepared this week for this team. We’re really working on enjoying these wins and cherishing each moment.”
The second and third sets were no different than the first.
The Lady Flyers remained in control behind a combination of different players.
Taylor Foeh, Kyleigh Nethery and Rachel Ward combined for 11 kills, while Cassidy Rather, Sarah Rosas and Cheyenne Stewart combined for 32 digs and 29 assists.
“We started off slow, but now we’re gelling and working together,” said Foeh, who finished with 3 kills, 3 digs and 5 blocks. “Every position player is playing their part and doing their job. It’s all working out so well.”
St. Joseph’s Taylor Foeh on the Lady Flyers’ success. pic.twitter.com/0uWMqC2Sua— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) October 30, 2019
Brooks credits the Lady Flyers’ success to their preseason schedule.
St. Joseph faced a handful of Class 6A schools to prepare for another state tournament run.
“We’ve played a lot of good competition and have competed against teams that I felt we should have competed with and teams we should have won against,” Brooks said. “We saw four of the state finalists from last year in 6A, and that talent has made us hungry for another win.”
San Antonio Christian is coming off a four-set win over Lutheran South Academy.
The Lady Lions finished the regular season with a 29-15 record.
“We have so much fire under us,” Foeh said. “We feel like we have the potential to win it all again and bring it home.”
TAPPS Area Round
St. Joseph 3, Second Baptist 0
St. Joseph 25 25 25
Second Baptist 11 14 15
Highlights: (STJ) Sarah Rosas 18 assists, 5 aces, 9 digs; Cheyenne Stewart 11 assists, 2 aces, 4 digs; Rachel Ward 4 kills, 3 blocks; Grace Hammack 2 kills; Savannah Wharton 14 kills, 6 digs; Kyleigh Nethery 4 kills, 3 digs, 8 blocks; Maiya Tillman 10 kills, 11 digs; Taylor Foeh 3 kills, 3 digs, 5 blocks; Cassidy Rahter 2 aces, 18 digs; Madison Korinek 7 digs.
