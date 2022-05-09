St. Joseph knew it had to execute a perfect gameplan in its playoff opener.
The Flyers committed nine errors and surrendered 38 runs on 36 hits, losing 18-0 and 20-1 to Austin St. Michael’s in a TAPPS Division II area round series at Riverside Stadium.
“We felt we were as prepared as possible,” said coach Danny Tunchez. “Mimicking and trying to duplicate playoff intensity at practice is tough being two weeks without playing. It’s growth and it’s a learning experience for our younger ones.”
St. Joseph (7-12) will graduate three total seniors and return eight of its nine starters next year, and hopes it can build on the experience of playing a veteran team like the Crusaders.
The Flyers were coming off an outright district title in Division II, District 4.
“It’s terrible for our seniors because they won’t be able to move forward with us and grow,” Tunchez said. “But for these young ones, I think it’s going to lead us in the right direction because they’re not going to want this taste ever again.”
Aiden Aragon had the lone RBI of the series for the Flyers with his single to score Vic Nunez in the fourth inning of Game 2.
St. Michael’s (17-9) sent 14 batters to the plate and scored 11 runs in the fourth inning of Game 1, 10 of which came with two outs. The Crusaders also scored all 11 of their runs in the fifth inning of Game 2 with two outs.
Austin Bautch and Will Garcia capped off the onslaught with RBI singles in consecutive at-bats off Mark Olguin, who came on in relief of Rudy Gonzales in the first game.
“We have to make sure they understand the minor details are major details to win a baseball game,” Tunchez said. “You get two outs, you’ve gotta make sure to finish it. This last game, we had two outs and gave up 11 runs. It’s all about the minor mental mistakes that we made and we’ll accept them as coaches. It’s just making adjustments.”
In three of the four innings in Game 1, the Crusaders scored multiple runs.
St. Michael’s scored four in the first inning of Game 1 thanks to a three-run home run by University of Texas pledge Grant Fahrlander.
The future Longhorn finished the doubleheader 5-for-9 at the plate with eight RBIs.
“He came out as expected,” Tunchez said. “We knew that team was a disciplined-hitting team. They’ll make you pay whenever you’re not spotting your pitches. If there’s anything left up, they’re gonna do exactly what they did today — hit the ball.”
TAPPS DIVISION II AREA ROUNDAustin St. Michael’s 18-20, St. Joseph 0-1
Game 1
St. Michael’s 430 (11) — 18 17 0
St. Joseph 000 0 — 0 3 2
W: Eli Arrimbide. L: Rudy Gonzales. Highlights: (SM) Grant Fahrlander 2-for-4, 4 RBI, 1 HR, 1 3B; Will Garcia 2-for-3, 3 RBIs, 1 2B; Carson Frezon 4-for-5, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 2B; (SJ) Jackson Stefka 2-for-2, 1 2B.
Game 2
St. Michael’s 133 2(11) — 20 19 1
St. Joseph 000 10 — 1 3 7
W: Owen Moore L: Vic Nunez Highlights: (SM) Fahrlander 3-for-4, 5 R, 3 RBI, 2 2B; Austin Bautch 3-for-3, 4 RBI, 2 R, 1 3B; (SJ) Aiden Aragon 1-for-2, 1 RBI. Records: St. Michael’s 17-9, St. Joseph 7-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.