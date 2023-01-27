SAN ANTONIO — The St. Joseph swim teams will compete at the state meet after the TAPPS Division II, District 2 meet at Northeast ISD’s John Davis Natatorium on Monday.
Anna-Ruth Aschenbeck finished second in the girls 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 13.33 seconds to qualify for state.
The 200-yard freestyle team of Jackson Southern, Jakob Ward, Micah Aschenbeck and David Cuellar clocked a time of 1:44.52 seconds and finished third to qualify automatically. The same relay team finished fifth in the 200-yard medley with a time of 1:56.64.
In TAPPS, the top three finishers automatically qualify for the state meet while the next seven fastest times throughout the state receive wildcard qualification. The last of the three district meets had yet to post its final results at the time of publication.
Southern, a freshman, finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:59.91, less than eight-tenths of a second from third. He also finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:21.46, leaving him in a spot to qualify as a wildcard in both races.
Micah Aschenbeck finished fifth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:22.24, and seventh in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:04.24.
Ward turned in a fourth place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.03) and a fifth place finish in the 50-yard freestyle (23.86).
The girls relay team of Anna-Ruth Aschenbeck, Katelynn Cuellar, JuliAnna Stevens and Claudia Rodriguez finished fifth in the 400 freestyle (4:35.07), and sixth in each the 200 medley (2:17.73) and 200 freestyle (2:02.64).
The state meet will be held at the John Davis Natatorium on Feb. 7.