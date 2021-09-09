St. Joseph, coming off a 33-20 victory at Karnes City, hosts Houston Northland Christian at 7 p.m. Friday in Bloomington.
The Flyers' offense was on full display last week as they had 456 total yards against Karnes City. Gage Barrera led the way with 226 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
“Gage (Barrera) did well. He’s a tough runner because of his leverage," said St. Joseph coach James Duprie. "He is tough to bring down, he can play downhill fast. Monroe Hobbs and Jace Sadler blocked well, creating openings for Barrera."
St. Joseph's (1-0) defense held Karnes City to 228 offensive yards. Defensive linemen Bryant Jones and Hayden Land played a big part in disrupting the Badgers' offense.
Northland Christian (1-0) is coming off a 27-9 victory at Fort Worth Temple Christian. The Cougars will bring in a high octane offense with a lot of speed.
“They have some fast kids," Duprie said. "They had several players who ran in the state track meet last year. Their skill players are extremely fast."
The focus for the Flyers will be to contain Northland Christian's offense, while looking to continue their own success on the offensive side of the ball.
“Their offense is very good," Duprie said. "They throw about 85% of the time. They rely on a quick passing game which makes it difficult to get to the quarterback since he releases the ball so fast. If we can shut their offense down, we shouldn’t have and problems. If not it could turn into a scoring fest, and we’ll see how it goes from there.”
