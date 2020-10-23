A number of area teams we're ranked in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason rankings.
In the UIL boys rankings, Schulenburg was ranked No. 15 in Class 2A.
For the UIL girls, Beeville was ranked No. 9 in Class 4A, Weimar was ranked No. 12 and Schulenburg was ranked No. 24 in Class 2A, and Moulton was ranked No. 6 in Class 1A.
In the private school boys rankings, Faith Academy was ranked No. 5 and Shiner St. Paul was ranked No. 7 in Class 2A.
For private school girls, St. Joseph was ranked No. 3 in class 5A, while Faith Academy was ranked No. 4 and Shiner St.Paul was ranked No. 6.
