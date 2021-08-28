GOLIAD — In order to be the best, you have to beat the best, they say.
That’s why the St. Joseph volleyball team wanted to be in the Goliad Tournament this weekend.
The Lady Flyers, the reigning TAPPS Class 5A state champions, went unbeaten during the two-day tournament that featured 2020 UIL Class 3A state finalist Goliad, as well as 2019 Class 3A state champions Industrial.
St. Joseph wanted to face the hosts for the championship.
St. Joseph (11-2) beat Columbus in three sets (25-16, 21-25, 25-22) in Saturday’s semifinal to set up that meeting.
The Lady Flyers then survived the Tigerettes in three sets (25-17, 23-25, 25-12) to claim the championship. It was their 10th win in their last 11 games.
“It says how much we really want it this year,” said senior Kerigan Baumgartner, “knowing that teams have it out for us since we won a state championship last year.”
St. Joseph put on a dominant display in the third and final set, going on a 12-1 run to open the action.
Senior hitter Ryan Ward set the pace in that set with four kills and finished the match with a team-high nine kills.
“We really focused on keeping up our energy,” Ward said. “That really helps us get over our errors and pull through.”
Morgan Korinek assisted on 17 attacks for the Lady Flyers. Madeline Stefka added 10 assists.
St. Joseph feels it’s operating even smoother since it stuck to one rotation rather than multiple rotations that had prevented the Flyers from getting into a rhythm.
“We’re bonding more as a team,” Baumgartner said. “Now that our rotation is working, we’re all coming together, doing our jobs and focusing in.”
Goliad (6-9) was on the other end of the spectrum from St. Joseph.
The Tigerettes had started the year 2-8 after reaching the state final last year. Part of that deceptive record is a tough schedule that head coach Jess Odem lined up.
After winning their three pool play games, beating Rockport-Fulton and taking St. Joseph the distance in a championship bout, Odem feels good about where her team is at with district play looming.
“Thursday was big for us,” Odem said. “We lost to Gregory-Portland and La Vernia. So, Thursday was a big day for us, going 3-0. I know the girls were pretty tired this morning, so beating Rockport was a great game for us.”
Odem was also pleased to see her team compete with a defending state champion.
“St. Joe is just an amazing team,” Odem added. “They have hitters, blockers, passers and setters all over the court. So for us, after a long weekend, to still be able to compete with them, I’m very proud of these girls.”
Goliad Tournament ChampionshipSt. Joseph 2, Goliad 1
St. Joseph 25 23 25
Goliad 17 25 12
Highlights: (S) Ryan Ward 9 kills; Adison Ozuna 8 kills; Kerigan Baumgartner 5 kills; Morgan Korinek 17 assists; Madeline Stefka 10 assists; Brook Jackson 7 kills, 5 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces, 1 block; Kyla Hill 12 assists, 4 kills; Abby Yanta 4 kills, 3 digs, 1 block;
Recommended For You
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Sam is a Sports Reporter with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.