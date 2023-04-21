The St. Joseph Flyers defeated the San Antonio Christian Lions 4-3 in their TAPPS Division II, District 4 finale.

Strong pitching and timely hitting was the theme for the Flyers (13-12, 8-4) on Friday night at Riverside Stadium.

Starting pitcher Vic Nunez began the game with four no-hit innings to shut down a SAC (18-8, 8-4) lineup that put up 11 runs on the Flyers on March 28.

“Vic has done a tremendous job, he kind of struggled early on but his last three outings have been outstanding,” said St. Joseph head coach Manuel Alvarado. “We’re going to need that going into the playoffs.”

With Nunez dominating on the mound, the Flyers were able to get on the scoreboard with some timely hitting.

Jackson Morris, who was hitting ninth, beat the throw on a high chopper that got the Flyers on the board in the second inning. Next, Jonah Cantu was hit by a pitch to reach first base and put the Flyers up 2-0.

A throwing error on a hard hit ball by Cantu tacked on another run in the bottom of the fourth. It looked like the Flyers were getting ready to cruise.

But the Lions responded in the top of the fifth with their first two hits of the game. A single by Nolan Amerman loaded the bases with no outs. When the lineup turned over with two outs, a single by Bode Allen tied the game at 3.

St. Joseph's Bentley Blinka came up with one of the biggest hits in the bottom of the fifth, a line drive over the right fielder's head that rolled all the way to the wall and allowed Blinka to reach third with one out.

With two strikes and two outs, Eli Moss hit an RBI single to bring home Blinka and re-establish the Flyers' lead.

“That’s something we’ve been struggling with this year, but we finally put it together today.” Alvarado said. “Our two-out hitting was big today, it helps us out so much.”

With Blinka and Moss delivering clutch hits, Rudy Gonzales protected the lead on the mound.

Gonzales entered the game with two outs and runners on first and second in the sixth inning, and got a groundout to the shortstop to end the inning.

Gonzales got three consecutive called strikeouts in the seventh to preserve the win.

“Rudy has been big for us all year,” Alvarado said. “He’s been starting a lot of games, he gives us a quality performance every time he goes out and I've got a lot of confidence in him.”

Gallery: St. Joepsh vs. San Antonio Christian baseball St. Joseph faced off with San Antonio Christian in a TAPPS Division ll District 4 game Friday evening at Riverside Stadium. St. Joseph won 4-3

The Lions will join the Flyers in the postseason. Alvarado hopes this win is a big momentum booster.

“We have the capability to play with anybody, we just got to come out and perform all seven innings,” Alvarado said. “If we play our level of baseball and play the way we’re capable of, we can do anything.”

TAPPS Division II District 4

St. Joseph 4, San Antonio Christian 3

San Antonio Christian 000 030 0 – 3

St. Joseph 020 011 x – 4

W: Vic Nunez L: Davis Amerman S: Rudy Gonzales Highlights: (SAC) Bode Allen 1-for-4, RBI; Jack Wilcox 1-for-2, R; Davis Amerman 1-for-1 R, SB. (STJ) Bentley Blinka 2-for-4, 3B, 2 R; Eli Moss 1-for-2, SB, R, RBI; Jonah Cantu 2 RBIs. Records: San Antonio Christian 18-8, 8-4, St. Joseph 13-12, 8-4.