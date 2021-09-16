Flexibility during COVID-19 is something that football teams must prepare for in this era.
The St. Joseph Flyers are having to adapt this week as their scheduled opponent, Premont, was forced to cancel because of positive COVID-19 cases.
St. Joseph will now travel to take on Van Vleck, which had to cancel its game against Fort Bend Christian this week because of Hurricane Nicholas.
St. Joseph defensive lineman Hayden Land acknowledges abrupt changes can be difficult.
“To me, it is stressful as a player because you have written down all season that you are going to play one team, then you come in one day and that’s not the case," he said. "It’s an adjustment you have to make on the fly. It’s an unexpected time with COVID-19. It’s just something we have to deal with.”
The Flyers (2-0) defeated Northland Christian 39-19 last week in Bloomington.
The Flyers' ground game was in full force as running back Gage Barrera rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns. Monroe Hobbs added two rushing touchdowns.
Quarterback Jackson Stefka rushed for 118 yards, while throwing for 55, including a 31-yard touchdown pass to Hobbs.
“The offensive line helped us score our touchdowns. We had good play calls by Coach (James) Duprie,” Hobbs said. “We gave up a kick return for a touchdown early. Northland was able to complete a fourth-and-long pass to make the score close at halftime. We were able to wear them down in the second half."
The Flyers plan to utilize their running game the Leopards (0-3).
Van Vleck is coming off a 49-8 loss against state-ranked Industrial.
“We are 0-3, but we have a tough non district schedule," said first-year head coach Rodney Dowell. "We lost by one point in the last 20 seconds to Hitchcock. We had a rough week with Boling. We had seven coaches out with COVID for that game."
Dowell expects the Leopards' schedule to help them in District 14-3A, Division II play.
“We’ve gotten better every week," he said. "It’s a new system and the kids are getting better and better at it. We want to play physical football, flying around on defense, while having a balanced attack on the offensive side of the ball.”
Duprie sees this game as a good test for the Flyers.
“They are a good team," he said. "I would say they are the best team we will have seen thus far. They are a combination of the wing-T and gun on offense. They throw a little bit more out of the gun. I expect it to turn into a time of possession sort of game.”
