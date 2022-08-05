At this time last year, St. Joseph’s varsity volleyball team had one goal — defend their 2020 state title.

However, the Lady Flyers failed to do this after falling to Fort Bend Christian Academy 3-1 in the TAPPS Class 5A regional round.

“It was tough for me, because I had really close friends who graduated and were seniors, and we had really good relationships,” said senior libero Rhiana Reyes. “Just to see we couldn't help them get to state again and get rings again, that's what hurt me the most.”

The Lady Flyers main focus in 2022 is making it back to the mountaintop they finished on in 2020.

“This year we’re going to work hard. Our motto is, ‘earn it.’ So we’re going to work hard to earn it, earn that spot, earn to go to the playoffs again, and to state and hopefully make it far,” Reyes said.

Reyes is the only senior out of the five returners from last year’s team. They do have two other seniors this year, making the total three, but they were not a part of the 2021 roster.

However, this lack of elders doesn’t worry St. Joseph head coach Christa Swanlund one bit.

“It’s just fine. We have some underclassmen who are superstars. It won’t matter,” Swanlund said. “Three of the juniors on the team have been on it since they were freshman, and had contributing roles the whole way through. So we’re really stacked.”

Swanlund also has high expectations for returning sophomore outside hitter Adison Ozuna, who was named the Newcomer of the Year on the 2021 Advocate All-Area Volleyball Team.

“Once they start connecting together, as far as my setter and her finding what needs to happen to get her those kills, she’ll be all over it,” Swanlund said.

Ozuna, who recorded 317 kills, 89 digs, 8 assists, 58 blocks, and 27 aces last season, has gotten attention at the next level with attention from multiple colleges.

“I'm feeling very confident. I think that all of the girls on the team are very competitive and ready to work hard during the season,” Ozuna said. “We all have about the same goals, and we're just prepared to work very hard and earn what we are trying to achieve.”

St. Joseph's season ends after 4-set loss to Fort Bend Christian BAY CITY — St. Joseph’s season came to an end Saturday as the Lady Flyers fell 3-1 (25-20, 25-22, 24-26, 25-17) to Fort Bend Christian Academy…

Swanlund feels the same way heading into their Aug. 9 tri-match with Calhoun and Industrial at Industrial to open the season.

"I'm very excited and confident that this group of players that we have on our team can take us really far this year," she said.