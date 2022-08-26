EDNA — Gage Barrera made the most of his 12 carries as he rushed for 103 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead St. Joseph to a 33-13 season-opening victory over Aransas Pass on Friday night at Cowboy Memorial Stadium.

“I was pretty happy and excited as my offensive line did a good job and we executed well on offense,” Barrera said.

The Flyers stumbled out of the gate as they lost a fumble on their opening series.

Two defensive penalties — roughing the passer and defensive holding — helped a challenged Aransas Pass offense march down the field and score on a 16-yard pass from quarterback Henry Schultz to Nate Gunn.

The Flyers offense came to life in the second quarter and outscored the Panthers 33-6 the remainder of the game.

“I think we did some good things and some things we can build on,” said St. Joseph head coach James Duprie.

The Flyers played a crisp second quarter as Barrera began to heat up, scoring his first touchdown on a 35-yard run to open the quarter.

The swarming St. Joseph defense contained the Panthers’ running game. The front seven, led by linebacker Sam Harrell held Aransas Pass to a total of 78 rushing yards.

With 29 seconds until halftime, St. Joseph linebacker Dominic Alvarez scooped up a Aransas Pass fumble and sprinted 60 yards, giving St. Joseph a 13-7 halftime lead.

“We did a good job on defense, we had a good plan,” Duprie said. “Our defensive coordinator (Wayne Condra) got sick and the kids were able to step up and do what they were supposed to do. That was a testament to what he did during the week to get them ready.”

Barrera added his second score on a 6-yard run early in the third quarter.

Later in the quarter, sophomore Aiden Aragon, making his first varsity start, threw a strike on a quick slant deep in his own territory.

Caden Repper, who transferred from Victoria West, grabbed the pass and ran 93 yards for his first St. Joseph touchdown.

Aragon threw for 115 yards, including the touchdown to Repper and one interception. He completed 6 of his 14 attempts.

“Aiden threw a perfect ball, and like coach said, I just kept running and didn’t look back,” Repper said of his touchdown catch.

Duprie was satisfied with what he saw out of his young quarterback.

“We can expect some growing pains. Aiden is a young quarterback and he did some good things tonight,” Duprie said

Barrera completed his hat trick on a 36-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

“Gage is a good runner with the ball,” Duprie said. “We just have to find ways to get him in space. When we do, good things happen.”

Victoria St. Joseph vs Aransas Pass stats St. Joseph 33, Aransas Pass 13