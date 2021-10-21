Victoria St. Joseph has its eyes on another run to the TAPPS Class 5A state volleyball game.
After a regular season that pitted the Lady Flyers against some of the top teams in the area, St. Joseph had one final district test when it hosted Brownsville St. Joseph on Thursday.
Despite falling behind in the second set, St. Joseph defeated the Lady Bloodhounds in straight sets 25-17, 25-16, 25-14 to clinch the TAPPS District 6-5A title.
"It felt really good, we had something to prove coming into this game," said senior Ryan Ward. "I think that's just what we did and I think we're really ready for the playoffs now."
Ward led St. Joseph (27-6, 7-1) with 21 kills and tied senior Kerigan Baumgartner with two aces.
The Lady Flyers maintained a lead throughout, but had a tough going early on.
Errant serves and hits out of bounds allowed Brownsville to gain ground. The Lady Flyers fell behind 5-4 in Set 2 and the Lady Bloodhounds tied the game at 7 in Set 3.
But each time St. Joseph was able to put pressure on the net, get back into a rhythm and come away with a win.
"It was good to see them be persistent," said head coach Christa Swanlund. "I liked that we can make some aggressive errors and then recover from it. That way we don't have to play safe going into playoffs."
"We really want to work on serve, receive and just defense in general," said freshman Adison Ozuna. "We think we're pretty set in every other aspect except defense, which can use a little bit of work."
Ward, Baumgartner and Ozuna helped carry the Lady Flyers' offense. Baumgartner and Ozuna had nine and eight kills respectively, while Megan Korinek had 40 assists.
Ozuna and sophomore Bridget Bludau were able to use their height advantage at key points, recording eight combined blocks in the game.
With three seniors on the roster, St. Joseph has relied on five underclassmen, but it hasn't slowed its pace all season.
"We've really had to learn, as seniors, how to build that leadership and be able to lead a team," Ward said. "I think that as the season has moved on, we've really improved that and figured it out and gotten into a groove."
St. Joseph finishes the regular season with games at home against San Antonio Antonian Prep and Gregory-Portland. The Lady Flyers are looking to correct any mistakes before playoffs start Nov. 9.
"They're very challenging matches both of them," Swanlund said. "So I'm excited to see them play a little more fast paced and play some longer rallies but finish them."
TAPPS DISTRICT 6-5A
Victoria St. Joseph 3, Brownsville St. Joseph 0
Brownsville 17 16 14
Victoria 25 25 25
Highlights: (STJ) Ryan Ward 21 kills, 1 assist, 6 digs, 2 aces; Morgan Korinek 2 kills, 40 assists, 6 digs, 1 ace; Kerigan Baumgartner 9 kills, 2 blocks, 9 digs, 2 aces; Adison Ozuna 8 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig; Rhiana Reyes 21 digs, 1 assist; Bridget Bludau 2 kills, 5 blocks, 2 digs, 1 ace; Anna Valenzuela 9 digs; Elena Rodriguez 7 digs. Records: Victoria St. Joseph 27-6, 7-1.
