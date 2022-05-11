GLEN ROSE — For the second consecutive year, St. Joseph’s Harper Edwards is coming home with a silver medal after missing out on a championship by one stroke.
Edwards shot a 2-under two-day total of 142 (72-70) finishing behind Fort Worth Christian’s Madison Ude (73-68-141) at Squaw Valley Golf Course.
Edwards’ even-par opening round gave her the 18-hole lead after Monday before Ude fired a 4-under final round on Tuesday.
The sophomore was the top finisher for the Lady Flyers.
Senior Callie Nelson shot a 191 (100-91) as the second lowest score for St. Joseph.
The team of Edwards, Nelson, Bethany Wright and Elise Sparkman combined for a two-day total of 867 (440-427).
Corpus Christi Incarnate Word won the team title with a team-score of 713 (369-344).
