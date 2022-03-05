St. Joseph sophomore Harper Edwards is aware of how well she can play golf.
But after opening the Lauren Johnson Memorial Tournament at The Club at Colony Creek with a 6-over-par 77 along with East’s Emma Koch on Friday, something didn’t feel right.
Her best round she can recall at Colony Creek was a 4-under-par 67.
“So, I was really looking forward to the first round and maybe shooting under par and getting into good position going into the second day,” Edwards said. “I was kind of disappointed in myself yesterday.”
Edwards went to a chiropractor after the opening round and got her back adjusted. She suffered an injury to her back last week that made it tough to fully swing for the Lady Flyer.
The adjustment paid off for Edwards, who shot a final round 71 — a six-stroke improvement — to finish 6-over-par and third in the tournament.
The sophomore opened the round with a chip-in birdie on the par-4 third and a birdie on the par-5 fourth. She turned in a scorecard with five birdies as she climbed into the top three.
While warming up on the driving range, she had some doubt after misplaying shots. The chip-in alleviated any and all doubt.
“Today, I wasn’t sure because I wasn’t striking the ball well on the range,” Edwards said. “Chipping it on three just elevated my confidence so I could go into the round feeling confidence in my skills.”
Edwards and Koch had to battle the elements on Saturday with sustained winds near 30 mph, and gusts around 40.
Koch had her struggles after picking up par on her first two holes. She finished with seven bogeys or worse, and turned in a 77 for a two-day total of 154. Koch was fourth in the individual behind Edwards.
A double-bogey on the par-4 10th showed the struggles she faced on the course.
“Bogeys don’t really affect me. It’s when I throw in larger numbers,” Koch said. “I don’t consider bogeys bad. After that, I just kept my head on straight.”
The East Gold team finished tied for fifth with Calallen at +209. Dallas Smith was 49-over for the tournament as East’s second lowest scorer.
The West girls finished eighth at +262. Laney Glass finished 47-over after shaving 11 strokes off her Day 1 score of 100.
The West boys finished sixth behind Calhoun at +141. Wade Patek and Jackson Crocker each finished 27-over ast the Warriors’ low scorers.
East finished tied for eighth with Corpus Christi Carroll at +160. Freshman Connor Brown delivered two career rounds of 87 and 83 to lead the way for East.
Calhoun freshman delivers career day
Josiah Campos, a freshman at Calhoun, made the most of his opportunity against a field of stacked competition.
Campos shot an opening round 83 before delivering a career-best 79 to secure a seventh place finish.
“I felt I played better when I was having fun,” Campos said. “The guys I was playing with, they were just having fun. It just helped me get a better score.”
Campos used a more conservative approach with Saturday’s wind. He didn’t want to take too much club with the wind and didn’t want the wind to knock down his ball into it.
“I just took advantage of the conditions,” Campos said. “People weren’t playing so well (with the wind). I just took advantage of it and played pretty well.”
Playing in a field with bigger teams like Gregory-Portland and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial helped him gain some confidence before the district tournament.
“It’s better practice,” Campos said. “It gets us ready because these guys are way better. It just motivated me to do better.”
Turning up the heat
Corpus Christi Incarnate Word’s Kaitlyn Canales looked to be untouchable after her opening round 68.
At 3-under, Canales enjoyed a seven-stroke lead over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Anissa Farias (+4) after Day 1.
“I was pretty confident, but I didn’t feel too confident to where I could walk it off,” Canales said. “I still wanted to come out here and play to the best of my ability.”
Round Rock McNeil’s Jordan Davis applied the pressure to Canales’ lead with her own sublime round of 70, 1-under. The senior eagled the first after driving the par-4 to within 8 feet and finished the front 9 at 3-under.
Davis finished her round with six birdies or better.
“If I wasn’t patient, I would’ve lost it, easily,” Davis said. “That’s something I’ve always struggled with is patience. If I didn’t have that today, the results would’ve been way different.”
It was not enough, though, as Canales fended off Davis’ late surge to finish even-par and win the tournament by four strokes.
“I’m proud of myself for being able to remain calm,” Canales said. “There were some putts that should’ve gone in, some shots that should’ve gone differently. But I can’t change that now.”
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (+79) won the girls title over McNeil (+107)
Gregory-Portland (+67) won the boys title and G-P’s Hayden Hardwick (73-75-148) won the individual title.
Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.
