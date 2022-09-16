James Durprie was confident St. Joseph could move the ball against Houston Northland Christian.
But Durprie was concerned about whether the Flyers could stop Northland Christian’s passing attack.
“I felt like if we could cover them in the secondary, we wouldn’t have much trouble moving the ball. If we couldn’t, it would be a shootout and it turned into the latter. It led to us to focus more on the running game and it was good for Gage (Barrera).”
Northland Christian went on to a 40-30 win, but Barerra had a career game.
Barrerra carried 23 times for 339 yards and four touchdowns, and also had one reception for 53 yards.
“I just feel like we executed well,” Barrera said. “My offensive line — the guys up front — I give all the credit to them. They did an excellent job of blocking for me and made things happen.”
Barrera’s performance led to his selection as the Built Ford Tough Private School Texas High School Player of the Week.
“It’s pretty cool,” Barrera said. “I’m happy to win it and celebrate with the guys.”
Barrera has carried 49 times for 548 yards and eight touchdowns for the Flyers (1-2), who had an open week to prepare for their TAPPS Division II, District 3 opener against Brownsville St. Joseph on Oct. 23 at Cowboy Memorial Stadium in Edna.
“Gage has played well for sure,” Duprie said. “Our O-line is doing a good job in opening up things for him. He’s a good athlete. He’s a really incredible athlete and he makes us better for sure.”
Barrera, who was also voted the Texas Private School Week 3 Small School Football Player of the Week, is looking forward to district play.
“I just want to open district, get some wins and make a playoff run and go from there,” he said. “I’m pretty confident in the guys and I think we can do it.”