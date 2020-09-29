Bloomington's non-district game against Victoria St. Joseph has been canceled after a player tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from the Bloomington School District.
"Friday night's football game vs. St. Joseph High School has been canceled due to COVID-19 (by them) the post read.
St. Joseph has not issued a statement on the situation. The Flyers (1-0) opened the season with a 21-16 win over Hallettsville Sacred Heart.
The Bobcats (0-4) are coming off a 52-0 loss to Three Rivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.