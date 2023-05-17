St. Joseph football and basketball standout Marshall Hobbs signed his letter of intent to play football and basketball at Lakeland University in Wisconsin.
Hobbs is following in the footsteps of his older brother Monroe Hobbs, who was a freshman for the Muskies’ football team last Fall. With his brother having already experienced what life is like a year into the program, it made Hobbs’ college decision easy, because there were no unknowns with Lakeland. Hobbs knew that Lakeland was the place for him.
“(Monroe) was a pretty big factor, he had schools from all over recruiting him and he chose Lakeland for pretty much the same reasons I chose Lakeland,” Hobbs said. “It’s a great community, there’s good people and there’s a lot of opportunity there.”
Among the opportunities offered to Hobbs that made Lakeland unique is the opportunity to play multiple sports at Lakeland. Hobbs will be on the football team alongside his brother Monroe, but will also be a member of the Muskies’ basketball team in the Winter. Multi sport athletes are not common at the college level, especially if it’s football and basketball, but Lakeland’s willingness to give Hobbs that opportunity is what sealed the deal.
“Being able to play the two sports, I love football and I love basketball,” Hobbs said about what was the biggest factor in his recruitment process. “My brother and being able to play both sports pushed me closer and closer to going to Lakeland.”
Now that Hobbs has signed his letter of intent he feels more of a relief than anything else and he is ready to get on the field and start competing for his new school.
"It's just kind of a relief after going through the whole process," Hobbs said. "I feel like I just got a lot of weight off my shoulders and now to know I'm going there it's awesome."