Adison Ozuna knew exactly what she needed to do to become the leader St. Joseph expected her to be after her freshman season in 2021.

Ozuna had 317 kills and 58 blocks in her first year as an outside hitter and was named Advocate All-Area Newcomer of the Year.

This year, the 6-foot-1 sophomore made the jump and became an unquestioned leader for the Lady Flyers, notching 632 kills, 296 digs 79 blocks, 46 aces and 22 assists to help St. Joseph reach the regional final for a second consecutive year, and she earned second-team TAPPS Class 5A all-state honors.

In the final two playoff games against Houston Second Baptist and Houston Lutheran South, she recorded 28 and 24 kills, respectively.

The Lady Flyers boasted a 37-6 record and opened the year with a 15-match unbeaten run in which they defeated Schulenburg and East Bernard, and Goliad and Columbus twice each.

Columbus, East Bernard and Schulenburg reached the state tournament in Classes 3A and 2A, respectively, while Goliad reached the regional semifinals against Columbus.

Ozuna’s mark in kills led all nominees in the Crossroads, making the sophomore the All-Area MVP this year.

Q: You made a tremendous jump from freshman to sophomore year. What changed in the offseason to get you here?

A: It was honestly a combo of both weight room and being in the gym getting reps. Last year was my first year ever being an outside (hitter), so that was very new to me. Last offseason, I got a chance to train at outside a little bit more and get more comfortable with it. So I feel like that just kind of took off when school season came and then we had good setter connections. Everything just kind of fell into place after the hard work was done.

Q: Having that comfortability, how did that help you grow into a leadership role early during the winning streak?

A: It took a little bit of time to get used to it. But I mean, after some teamwork and communication with everyone on the team, not just a couple of us, it not only helped me, but everyone. It’s not just me with the leadership. We all take that role.

Q: Last year was your first year as an outside hitter and you have been able to do a lot around the court. How do you feel your background at other positions has helped you be the most versatile player you could be for this team?

A: My goal whenever I came into high school was to be as much of a utility player as I could. I’d always been told when I was younger that’s what coaches are looking for. So I really took that piece of information and took that into my training. I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna focus and I’m gonna do this.’ So I just stuck with it.

Q: You have Division I dreams. Seeing the progress you’ve made, how much more excitement does that create when it comes to the recruiting side?

A: It’s very exciting, a little nerve-wracking because you never know what the future holds. But, I’m excited to step up to another level of volleyball that I’ve never seen before other than on TV and in person. But I’m excited to hopefully get there.

Q: This team was one set from getting back to the state tournament and y’all are only losing one player. How much confidence do y’all have and how excited are you to get back next season and hopefully get back to the state tournament?

A: Our whole team is so motivated to go to state next year. We all have really high hopes and we’re all super excited to get back in it. We’ll work hard this club season and summer, and hopefully we’ll get back to state.