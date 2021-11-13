BAY CITY — St. Joseph’s season came to an end Saturday as the Lady Flyers fell 3-1 (25-20, 25-22, 24-26, 25-17) to Fort Bend Christian Academy in the TAPPS Class 5A regional round.
St. Joseph battled throughout the afternoon behind the strong play of Ryan Ward, Kerigan Baumgartner, Adison Ozuna, Rhiana Reyes and Morgan Korinek.
The Lady Flyers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in each of the first three sets, only to see the Lady Eagles battle back through strong play at the net.
Fort Bend did a good job of setting up outside hitter Layne Bulow in the corners, allowing her to score over the Lady Flyer defenders.
“They were pretty good around the net,” said St. Joseph coach Christa Swanlund. “I really felt we could have played around that. It was just hard to get everyone to click.”
St. Joseph (29-8) held their own offensively up front behind Ward (14 kills), Baumgartner (15 kills) and Ozuna (12 kills). They were frequently set up behind the effort of Reyes (18 digs) and Korinek (38 assists).
Following a very close Set 2 that went back and forth throughout, St. Joseph put their game together and played a solid third set, leading by three most of the way.
In the end, the power game of Fort Bend Christian (33-4) was just a bit too much for St. Joseph to handle.
“It was disappointing for all of us,” Swanlund said. “For some reason we just couldn’t get it together and make plays today.”
While disappointed to see the season end, Ozuna reflected that it was a positive experience for the Lady Flyers this year.
“It was an amazing season overall,” she said. “I’m just blessed to have these girls as my teammates. They are so supportive and just overall amazing. It was a really tough game, and we fought throughout.”
Swanlund sees the loss as a good way to prepare for next season.
“It will be a great learning experience for the underclassmen,” she said. “Unfortunately for the seniors, they don’t get a second shot, but I’m sure for the younger players it was a great learning lesson on the amount of effort they need to put forth on every point.”
TAPPS Class 5A Regional
Fort Bend Christian Academy 3, St. Joseph 1
Fort Bend Christian 25 25 24 25
St. Joseph 20 22 26 17
Highlights: (SJ) Ryan Ward 14 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs, 1 ace; Kerigan Baumgartner-15 kills, 2 assists, 5 digs, 6 aces; Adison Ozuna 12 kills, 2 blocks; Rhiana Reyes 18 digs, 1 assist; Morgan Korinek 2 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs, 38 assists; Records: St. Joseph 29-8, Fort Bend Christian 33-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.