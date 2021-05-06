Maiya Tillman will graduate from St. Joseph as a two-time state champion and a four-year-leader on the volleyball court.
On Thursday, Tillman made the next step in her athletic career, signing her national letter of intent to play volleyball at Stanford University.
"I started playing sports really early, it's kind of always been a thing in my family," Tillman said. "Both my parents played collegiate sports so it's been something I wanted to do really early on and I never expected that I would end up here. It was kind of last minute but I'm really happy and excited for what's next."
As a senior, Tillman was named The Victoria Advocate all-area Offensive Player of the Year after recording 323 kills, 311 digs, 44 blocks, 38 aces, 6 assists, leading the Lady Flyers to their second state title in three years.
Tillman will join the nine-time national championship Cardinal program that has won titles in 2016, 2018 and 2019.
"They're an amazing program with amazing coaches and players that have a lot of success in volleyball and all sports," Tillman said. "I hope that the program continues to have success while I'm there and do whatever I can to help the team."
Three other St. Joseph athletes joined Tillman in the signing ceremony.
Powerlifter Bennett Welch signed to compete at UTSA. Bennett was the state runner up in the 220-pound division and deadlifted 400 pounds to set a regional deadlifting record.
"I looked at three schools and then I landed on UTSA because that's where my sister goes and I really wanted to spend more time with her and the powerlifting program there is really good," Welch said. "I want to go to as many meets as I can and set new PRs in all the lifts."
Holden Garcia committed to play baseball at Hardin-Simmons after pitching for four years and leading the Flyers to the playoff as a senior.
Garcia hopes to become a starting pitcher for the Cowboys.
"It was a bit rough in the beginning, but as I matured and figured out my body, more colleges started sending me emails," Garcia said. "I toured there a couple weeks ago, I really liked the environment, it felt like home really."
Jacob Pena committed to play golf Texas A&M-San Antonio after qualifying for the TAPPS 5A state tournament as an individual.
Pena chose to focus on golf his junior year after previously playing baseball and golf and was interested in making an impact at a relatively young program.
"It's a combination of the location and the way that it's also a relatively new program," Pena said. "I hope to maybe start traditions, set a school record, something and get a degree and have a good life."
All four are excited to start their college careers but said they will miss their friends and the community they had at St. Joseph.
"Just being able to play in a small town where everyone knows you and comes out to support," Tillman said.
