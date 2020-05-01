Jozelyn Washington knew she would have a chance to compete in basketball.
The only question was where.
“I knew I wanted to stay somewhere that was kind of close to home,” Washington said. “I’m not wanting to stay close forever, but knowing that my mom and family will be close and help me with being comfortable was an important factor for me.”
The St. Joseph senior made her commitment official to play at Division III Schreiner University this week after committing to play for the Mountaineers in February.
Washington was drawn to Schreiner because of the lengths the coaching staff went to make her feel wanted.
The campus and town also played a factor in her decision.
“They reached out to me and they actually wanted to come see me play,” she said. “That was big for me because usually a college doesn’t really do that. They were super nice, they came out and watched and told me about the school and answered all my questions and were very helpful.
“I went on a visit and I loved the school,” she added. “Everyone there was great, and it seems like a great place for me to spend my first few years of college.”
In her final season at St. Joseph, Washington averaged 16.7 points, 2.9 assists, 11.7 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game. She earned TAPPS first-team all-state and all-district honors. She was also named to the first-team of the Advocate All-Area Basketball team.
Washington also helped lead the Lady Flyers to a second place finish in TAPPS District 6-5A and a regional appearance in the playoffs.
Washington had dreamed of the moment she would be able to sign at the college level, and she is excited for her next step.
“This is something that I’ve wanted since I was little,” Washington said. “To have accomplished that is a pretty good feeling, but I’m focused on being ready, too.”
Spending her first three years of high school at Victoria West and her final year at St. Joseph helped prepare Washington for the collegiate level.
“When I was at West, I played with a good group, and we went far,” she said. “That helped me understand the competition level. Then when I went to St. Joseph, I learned how to help my team out better and grow that part of my game as well.”
She faces a tough task to achieve her goals in college basketball.
“I want to be a starter,” Washington said. “It’s going to be hard and I’m not positive if I’m going to be, but that is what I am going to strive for. I’m going to push myself and try harder and even if someone is above me. I’m going to keep pushing. I don’t want to go in there thinking I have a guaranteed spot. I have to prove that I belong there.”
For now, Washington is happy knowing that she will have the chance to play in college.
“It’s just a great feeling to know that all my hard work to this point has paid off,” she said. “It’s a relief that this is just the start, and I still have so much more time left with basketball.”
