When Alvin Mumphord first met Savannah Wharton, the former St. Joseph head coach knew the program was getting a special player.
Mumphord, who shared the head coaching position with Allyson Griffin during Wharton’s freshman season, felt she had all the intangibles to compliment an experienced lineup.
“We had a pretty stacked team when she came in, but we knew she was going to be a huge part of it,” Mumphord said. “People were going to have to pay attention to her.”
Wharton, who stands at 6-foot-4, quickly became the anchor of the Lady Flyers by earning newcomer of the year honors as a freshman.
She went on to capture multiple TAPPS first-team all-state awards, all-tournament honors, two district most valuable player awards, two offensive player of the year honors and was the Victoria Advocate’s MVP in 2018.
She also led the Lady Flyers to the playoffs in each of her four seasons – including the school’s first volleyball state championship in 2018.
Wharton concluded her high school career with 1,328 kills, 715 blocks and 353 digs.
“I faced a lot of tough competition in high school, and I think playing in so many different club and travel teams helped me,” Wharton said. “It’s prepared me for where I am going.”
Wharton’s hard work and dedication to the sport was rewarded when she made her college commitment official.
Wharton signed a letter of intent to continue her volleyball and academic career at Division II University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.
“It means a lot to me because I’ll be going from high school competition to playing in Division II,” Wharton said. “This is all I wanted growing up and I am really excited.”
Wharton had several offers but Arkansas-Fort Smith stood out the most.
Playing in the Lone Star Conference was important, since most of the Lions’ conference games are against Texas schools.
Getting to see her family on game day played an important role in her decision.
“Even though I’ll be in Arkansas, I’ll still get to play a lot of games in Texas,” Wharton said. “My family will still get to see me play. They never miss a game.”
Wharton said she’s been staying in shape for her first college season despite the impact of COVID-19.
Some of her workouts have included running and jump roping.
“I’ve been doing what I can to stay active and increase my vertical,” Wharton said. “I’m ready to get my hands on a ball again.”
Wharton said her biggest inspirations throughout the years has been her family.
“My grandfather, who isn’t here with me anymore, never saw me play,” she said. “I carry him wherever I go and I want to make him and my grandma proud. My grandma loves me just as much as he did, and she’s a reminder of him. It’s a reminder everyday that I’m blessed.”
Wharton will join a Lions’ program that surpassed the Lone Star Conference tournament and reached the Division II south central regional tournament last season.
The Lions finished with a 27-1 record in conference and compiled an overall record of 27-7.
“I can bring determination and I’m not going to give up,” Wharton said. “When I set my mind on something, I go through with it. I’m an all-around teammate, I’m selfless and I support my teammates. That’s something that goes a long way.”
Mumphord has no doubt that Wharton will fit in at the Division II level.
He believes it’s what she’s been preparing for her entire high school career.
“I’ve enjoyed her for all of the four years she’s played,” Mumphord said. “I enjoyed being able to coach her during her freshman and sophomore years. When asked to do something, Savannah is someone that will strive to it. She always puts a positive note on things and she’s the reason why people coach and love the game.”
NOTE: Wharton will major in criminal justice.
