Shiner St. Paul earned a first round bye in the playoffs and defeated Bryan Brazos Christian (22-20) and Hallettsville Sacred Heart (42-15) in the regional and semifinal rounds to advance to the state championship.
The moment Shiner St. Paul defeated Waco Reicher to win its third straight TAPPS Division IV state championship in 2020, the Cardinals were already thinking of winning their fourth.
Even with the graduation of quarterback Kai Giese, St. Paul rolled through the season with a 10-1 record, riding a power-running game to defeat Muenster Sacred Heart on Dec. 4 at Waco ISD Stadium to win its fourth straight title and sixth in seven years.
St. Paul opened the season with a 59-36 win over Yorktown, highlighted by Zak Johnson’s 380-yard, seven-touchdown performance that earned Johnson Private School Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week honors.
St. Paul went 3-1 in non-district, including a 34-7 win over Schulenburg, with its only loss coming to Cypress Christian.
The Cardinals swept TAPPS Division III/IV District 3 play including a two-point win over San Antonio Holy Cross and a 47-20 win over rival Hallettsville Sacred Heart.
After a first round bye, St. Paul defeated Bryan Brazos Christian 22-20 in the regional round and Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 42-15, in the semifinals, advancing to the state final against Muenster Sacred Heart.
In the state final, Johnson rushed for 200 yards and four touchdowns and Noah Boedeker added 91 rushing yards and another score as St. Paul won 36-8 to claim its fourth straight state championship.
St. Paul finished the year averaging 37.8 points per game and limiting opponents to 18 points per game.
Johnson, Noah Boedeker and Kade Leist finished their senior seasons with first team all-state honors, along with junior Elliott Peters.
Johnson finished the year with 2,242 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns, along with nine catches for 167 yards.
Noah Boedeker rushed for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns, as well as nine catches for 142 yards and one touchdown. Nate Boedeker added 238 rushing yards and three scores.
Kade Leist caught six passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Jacob Wachsmuth threw for 512 yards and four touchdowns.
