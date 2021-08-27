Following its third state championship in a row, and fifth in six years, Shiner St. Paul will return 15 starters in the quest to win a fourth consecutive state title.
“We feel like we have the opportunity to have a good year,” said St. Paul coach Jake Wachsmuth. “We have a long way to go, but the teams that are successful are the teams that work at it everyday and keep getting better and better.”
St. Paul won TAPPS Division IV, District 3 last season, going 8-1 overall and 3-1 in district.
The Cardinals beat Bryan Brazos Christian, Tomball Rosehill Christian and Waco Reicher in the playoffs, averaging 51 points per game.
Running back Zak Johnson will lead the offense, while Noah and Nate Boedeker will anchor the defense.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart will be under the direction of first-year head coach Brad Oden. The Indians wrapped up the 2020 season with a 2-4 record, going 1-2 in district. Sacred Heart lost in the first round to Houston Lutheran North.
The offense will feature returning quarterback Austin Kutac, along with running backs Korbin Koehne and Brady Haas. The trio will also anchor the defense alongside linebacker Will Harper and defensive lineman Trey Daniels. Nick Angerstein returns at kicker for the Indians.
“Our players have worked very hard and they are very determined to have the best football team they can possibly have,” said Oden.
St. Paul and Sacred Heart compete in TAPPS Division IV, District 3, which includes Central Texas Christian, San Antonio Holy Cross, and New Braunfels John Paul II.
St. Paul and Sacred Heart play in Shiner on Oct. 15.
