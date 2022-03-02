SHINER — It’s hard for Shiner St. Paul to not have high expectations in girls basketball.
The Lady Cardinals finished as runners-up a year ago and debuted as the top-ranked TAPPS Class 2A in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Association this season.
Athletic Director Jake Wachsmuth took over as the girls basketball coach following the state tournament run and the Lady Cardinals closed the year as TABC's top team in TAPPS 2A.
St. Paul graduated two seniors from last year and returned nine from its state final run, meaning the Lady Cardinals (20-8) expected to get back to the state tournament.
A three-game winning streak has St. Paul on a return trip to the state tournament to face Edinburg Harvest Christian Academy at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Waco University.
“Coming back from that, even losing two really good seniors, we still had that nucleus coming back,” Wachsmuth said. “But we still had to go through the season and its twists and turns.”
Wachsmuth noticed his team playing well to start the season, but fell into a minor rut around Christmas. The Lady Cardinals also split the season series with rival Hallettsville Sacred Heart, dropping their Jan. 25 meeting 49-40 before winning 58-50 on Feb. 11.
That win in the season finale has sparked a three-game winning streak in which St. Paul has beaten Austin Waldorf, 44-6, and Bryan St. Joseph, 42-26.
“One thing I’ve appreciated about the girls is they just fought through those times and responded,” Wachsmuth said. “This is where we hoped to be and, fortunately, it’s where we are.”
Harvest Christian is a familiar foe for the Lady Cardinals.
St. Paul beat the Eagles 45-32 in the regional final last year to get to state. Harvest Christian was a young team then by Wachsmuth’s account.
This year, the Eagles beat Sacred Heart in the second round of the playoffs.
St. Paul knows it has to play a stellar game.
“They’ve got some great players and are well coached,” Wachsmuth said. “I believe we think we can win and we’re pretty confident of that if we play our style of basketball. But we have to be aware of them.”
The Lady Cardinals will lean on its veteran presence.
St. Paul’s roster features six seniors headlined by Rebecca Wagner, Emily Pilat and Katie Ehrig. The senior class is what Wachsmuth hopes takes the Lady Cardinals over the hump and to their fourth state championship.
“If your seniors are committed and dedicated to it, your young kids will follow,” Wachsmuth said. “It’s really hard if you don’t have that, but we’re fortunate to have six good seniors that are excited about going back to state.”
