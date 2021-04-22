BASTROP — Shiner St. Paul, Victoria Faith Academy and Hallettsville Sacred Heart competed at the TAPPS 2A South Regional this week.
The St. Paul girls won the team title with 216 points. The following are notable winners among area schools.
With the St. Paul girls, Julianna Davis won the 3200-meter and 1600-meter with a time of 12:18.13 and 5:32.97 respectively.
Jane Twyford won the discus throw and shot put with distances of 97 feet, 1 inch and 32 feet, 1 inch.
Brooke Cerny won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:29.68. Rebecca Wagner won the 400-meter in 1:05.42.
Ashlyn Pesek won the high jump with a height of 5 feet even and Paige Brown won the triple jump with a distance of 32 feet, 10 inches.
The St. Paul girls won the 400-meter relay with a time of 52.97 seconds and the 1600-meter relay in 4:19.71.
For the Sacred Heart girls, Elizabeth Grahmann won the long jump with a distance of 16 feet, 3.5 inches. Grahmann, along with Aleigh Kraatz, Jules Janak and Bailey Haas won the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:55.19.
Faith Academy's Kamilah Stafford won the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.12 seconds.
On the boys side, St. Paul's Kai Giese won the 400 in 52.60. James Fikac won the discus with a throw of 123 feet, 1 inch.
Giese, Sam Benes, Gerard Nunez and Zak Johnson won the 400-meter relay in 44.73 seconds.
For full results go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition or AdvoSports.com.
