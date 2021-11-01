WACO — Shiner St. Paul had three runners finish in the Top 10 as the Lady Cardinals scored 49 points to win the Girls TAPPS Class 2A Cross Country State Championship.
Brooke Cerny led St. Paul with a time of 13:17.6, finishing fourth in the 2-mile run. Julianna Davis was fifth and Rebecca Wagner finished eighth.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart finished fifth as a team. Kathryn Kostelnik and Adalyn Pohl placed 12th and 14th respectively.
Faith Academy's Carissa Baron finished 41st in 15:45.7.
In the Boys Class 2A 5K, Hallettsville Sacred Heart's Brady Haas finished 20th in 20:13.5. Shiner St. Paul's Trent Brown finished 40th in 20:46.6.
In the Boys Class 5A 5K, St. Joseph's Nicholas Rodriguez finished fourth with a time of 17:20.0. St. Joseph finished 10th as a team.
In the Girls Class 5A 2-mile run, St. Joseph's Lauren Theriot finished 21st in 13:43.5. St. Joseph finished 14th overall.
For full times and results go to tapps.biz/2020-cross-country-championships/
