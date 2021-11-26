FLATONIA — Limiting turnovers is crucial to containing ball-control offenses that churn out first down after first down.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart was unable to achieve its goal and handed a time-consuming, power Shiner St. Paul offense, multiple opportunities to pound out a 42-15 TAPPS Division IV semifinal victory Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
The Cardinals (9-1) will go after their fourth straight state championship against Muenster Sacred Heart in the state final next week, after their second win this season over their Lavaca County district rival.
“The turnovers were big," said St. Paul coach Jake Wachsmuth. "We did go down and score on the first drive, but then they came right back down the field. We were able to force a turnover, and that was huge. I don’t know if we really had control of the game in the first half. I think we made enough plays off of the turnovers."
St. Paul took the opening kickoff, and behind power running back Zak Johnson, who carried 32 times for 233 yards and four touchdowns, picked up multiple first downs, while taking 8:07 seconds off the clock.
The drive concluded with a Johnson's 1-yard touchdown run.
Sacred Heart (6-5) fumbled on its first possession, and St. Paul's Sean Humes pounced on the loose ball.
The Cardinals took advantage of the turnover, scoring on Johnson's 58-yard run.
St. Paul's Noah Boedeker intercepted a pass, but the Indians forced a punt.
But the Cardinals got the ball back when Sacred Heart fumbled on a reverse and it was recovered by Peyton Brown.
St. Paul made Sacred Heart pay for its mistake, scoring on a Johnson's 4-yard touchdown run, giving the Cardinals a 21-0 lead at the half.
“We knew coming into the ballgame that St. Paul was a very good team," said Sacred Heart coach Brad Oden. "They are very well coached. We couldn’t afford to make mistakes on our side. We knew that stopping their offense would be hard to come by."
Sacred Heart scored on its first possession of the second half when Austin Kutac threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Michael Koeth.
But St. Paul responded with three unanswered touchdowns.
Boedeker, who carried 12 times for 123 yards, scored on runs of 43 and 11 yards in the third quarter. Johnson added a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Sacred Heart ended the game, and the season on a positive note with a 32-yard Kutac to Nicholas Angerstein touchdown pass.
St. Paul is looking forward to defending its title.
"We are going to enjoy the win tonight, we try to take these games one at a time," Wachsmuth said. "I’m sure these kids will be fired up for the game next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.