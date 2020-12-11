State championship appearances are becoming synonymous with the name Shiner St. Paul.
The Cardinals (8-1, 2-0) will make the trip to Hewitt on Saturday for their third consecutive TAAPS Division IV championship game. St. Paul will square off against Waco Reicher Catholic (6-4)
“We talked with the upcoming seniors last year when we finished the football season about the idea of getting back to this game and winning,” St. Paul head coach Jake Wachsmuth. “From the standpoint of the overall picture, it’s just season by season. Every year is different and every year is new, especially this year since we didn’t know the circumstances of this season.”
St. Paul’s offense is led by running back Zak Johnson and three year starting quarterback Kai Giese. The senior heavy team will rely on experience to help propel them to victory.
“It’s exciting and we’re ready to go. We look at it as this year and not the three years put together,” said Wachsmuth. “Zak is coming off two really good playoff games in which he ran for over 200 yards. We move Kai around a little bit. Sometimes he catches passes, sometimes he throws them. He’s a good running quarterback as well.”
On the defensive front, St. Paul will look for continued success from senior linemen Ted Machacek and James Fikac.
Reicher features a balanced spread offense with talent at the skill positions.
St. Paul will look to use the momentum of the last two games this afternoon.
“Offensively we want to control the football and not turn it over. We are looking to limit negative plays and turnovers,” said Wachsmuth. “Defensively we want to limit their big plays. Last Saturday was our best game of the year. We created five turnovers. If we can control turnovers on offense and create turnovers on defense, I think we will be ok.”
