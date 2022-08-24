Shiner St. Paul will kick off the 2022 season in search of a fifth consecutive state title.
The Cardinals finished the 2021 season 10-1, 4-0. Standing in their way, will be perineal rival Hallettsville Sacred Heart.
“Sacred Heart has a new coach, from Boerne Geneva, where they were very successful. They are a school with a lot of tradition. It will be a very tough game for us,” said St. Paul head coach Jake Wachsmuth.
Walking the sideline for Sacred Heart this season is new head coach Nick Champion. Champion sees St. Paul as the team to beat in TAPPS Division IV, District 2, which also includes San Antonio Holy Cross, Temple Central Texas Christian, and New Braunfels Christian Academy.
“Shiner is in the top class of the district. We’re trying to be there and be a competitor to them. Right now we have two seniors. We’re a pretty young team. We’re just trying to develop unity and chemistry as a team,” said Champion.
St. Paul must replace all-state running backs Zach Johnson and Noah Boedeker, who graduated last spring.
The offense will be under the leadership of returning quarterback Jacob Wachsmuth. Nate Boedeker will be in the backfield for St. Paul. In all, the Cardinals return thirteen starters from their state championship team.
Sacred Heart returns running back Brady Haas along with wide receiver Nic Angerstein. Angerstein was also named to the all state team as a kicker. The Indians are returning a total of seven starters. Sacred Heart went 6-5, 3-1 in district before falling in the state semifinal game.
