GIDDINGS — On a chilly Saturday afternoon, Shiner St. Paul took care of business in its TAPPS Division IV semifinal against Tomball Rosehill Christian.
The Cardinals jumped out to an early lead and never trailed in their 56-21 victory over the Eagles.
St. Paul advances to its third consecutive state championship game and will play for its fifth championship in six seasons.
"We really came ready to play," said Shiner St. Paul head coach Jake Wachsmuth. "We did a good job on defense and made some really huge plays on offense. It almost felt like the game was in the third quarter cause we were scoring so quickly."
Junior Zak Johnson got the Cardinals off to their fast start by scoring a 48-yard rush on St. Paul's first play from scrimmage.
The Cardinals only ran four plays in the first quarter but three of them resulted in touchdowns.
Johnson added a touchdown on a 71-yard rush on St. Paul's second play of the game and senior Gerard Nunez caught a 93-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Kai Giese.
Johnson finished with 17 carries for 222 yards, four rushing touchdowns, recovered an onside kick and recorded an interception on defense.
"The last game we went inside a lot and this time we saw we could go outside better, so we just kept pounding it outside," Johnson said. "I saw our blockers pushing to the outside and I just started sprinting as fast as I could."
St. Paul led 35-0 midway through the second quarter before Rosehill cut into the deficit with two touchdowns from quarterback Joe Johnson (one rushing, one passing).
Johnson finished the night 23-41 passing for 306 yards but threw three interceptions as the Eagles never threatened the Cardinals' lead.
"We got some turnovers which is a big thing," Wachsmuth said. "We haven't been doing that and that helps."
St. Paul led 42-14 at half.
Giese went 4-5 passing for 139 passing yards with three touchdown passes — two to Nunez and one to sophomore Trent Brown — and recorded an interception on defense.
Giese almost returned his interception for a touchdown but did score with his pass to Brown on the very next play.
Rosehill added a touchdown from senior Kyle Floris in the fourth quarter and threatened one last score at the end of regulation, but the Cardinals defense made a stop to preserve the 56-21 victory.
The Cardinals advance to their third straight TAPPS state championship game with a chance to win three straight state titles.
"We don't worry about that," Wachsmuth said. "Every year is a new year. A lot of these younger kids weren't on those teams. But we worry about what we're doing right now and hopefully get ready to have a good week of practice and get ready to play next week."
Shiner St. Paul moves on to play Waco Reicher football at 12 p.m., Saturday at Waco Midway.
