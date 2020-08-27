Shiner St. Paul and Hallettsville Sacred heart could be headed for another state championship showdown.
The Cardinals defeated the Indians 20-16 in last year’s TAPPS Division IV state title game.
St. Paul will be fielding its largest team in years, which includes a lot of experience.
“We have the opportunity to have a great season,” said St. Paul coach Jake Wachsmuth. “We have a great freshmen class. We also have seven seniors and nine juniors returning. We have a total of 32 players which is the most since 2008.” “We are pretty balanced when it comes to experience, Wachsmuth continued.”
As for Sacred Heart, they will be under the direction of veteran head coach David Husmann.
Husmann is Sacred Heart’s fourth head coach in four seasons.
“We have good, tough athletes this year. They have been working very hard,” Husmann said.
The Indians will feature junior quarterback Austin Kutac, senior running back/receiver Alex Angerstein and senior lineman Brennan Kana.
St. Paul will feature senior quarterback Kai Giese, senior receiver Gerard Nunez, and senior linemen James Fikac and Ted Machacek.
They will both compete in TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3 which includes Temple Central Texas Christian, San Antonio Holy Cros and John Paul II out of Schertz.
