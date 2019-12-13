The TAPPS Division IV All-State team was released Thursday.
Shiner St. Paul placed 16 players on the team overall, and nine Hallettsville Sacred Heart players made the team as well.
Weston Geiger was named to the first team on offense along with Kai Giese, Zak Johnson, Atley Pilat and Noah Boedeker for the Cardinals. The Indians placed one player on the first team for offense: Blake Shimek.
Luke Darilek, Carson Reese and Sam Benes made the second team on offense, and Austin Davis was an honorable mention for St. Paul.
Lane Leopold and Dalton Grahmann were named to the second team on offense for Sacred Heart.
Luke Darilek, Carson Reese and Zak Johnson made first team on defense for the Cardinals, while Blake Schimek, Derrick Janak and Dalton Grahmann made the first team for Sacred Heart.
Ted Machacek, Noah Boedeker, Kai Giese and Gerard Nunez were named to the second team for St. Paul.
Austin Kutac made the second team on defense for Sacred Heart, while Nolan Steffek and Derrick Janak were honorable mentions for the Indians on defense.
(0) comments
