Fourteen miles separate Shiner St. Paul and Hallettsville Sacred Heart.
With 22 combined state titles, the two are perennial district rivals and seem destined to meet in the playoffs regardless of sport.
St. Paul and Sacred Heart once again vie for first place in TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3 at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Comanche Stadium in Shiner in the 61st meeting between the two schools.
“There’s a whole lot of history between these two,” said Sacred Heart first-year head coach Brad Oden. “It’s just a storied rivalry and matchup that goes back so many years and has affected so many people in both communities here in Lavaca County. We’ve got generations of people that have enjoyed this rivalry and it’s just one of those special weeks that you look forward to.”
Sacred Heart (4-2, 1-0) has bounced back from last year’s 2-4 season under Oden.
He took over for David Husmann, who passed away in December from COVID-19, and immediately instilled a workout program that helped the Indians get a head start preparing for the season.
“This year we can spread the ball out a lot more,” said Sacred Heart quarterback Austin Kutac. “A lot of different routes. We can pass the ball well, we can run the ball just as well. It’s always real intense, we’re always getting after it, never sitting around, always doing something.”
Kutac has led the offense with 707 passing yards and nine touchdowns against two interceptions. Running back Korbin Koehne has added 556 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Sacred Heart has put up over 40 points in wins over Nixon-Smiley, Louise and its 49-23 district-opening victory over Temple Central Texas Christian.
But the Indians know a win or loss against St. Paul can define their season.
”We’ve got to work hard on Friday and just execute what we’ve been practicing throughout the week,” Koehne said. “Don’t make mental mistakes and don’t choke out there on Friday night and just come out and play what we’ve practiced to do.”
Oden described St. Paul (4-1, 1-0) as the gold standard in TAPPS Division III/IV and its past results reflect that.
The Cardinals have won three consecutive state championships and five in six years. St. Paul has also won nine of the last 10 meetings against Sacred Heart.
Running back Zak Johnson has carried the Cardinals offense, rushing for 1,088 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Comparatively, Noah Boedeker, the second leading rusher, has 479 yards and three touchdowns. St. Paul has only one passing touchdown.
Johnson was named the Ford Tough Texas High School Football Private School Player of the Week for his 22 carries, 380 rushing yards and seven-touchdown performance in a 59-36 win over Yorktown on Aug. 27.
“It’s just St. Paul football,” Johnson said. “Grinding, keeping the runs good, controlling the line of scrimmage and just play St. Paul football.”
Head coach Jake Wachsmuth was named this week’s Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Private School Coach of the Week after St. Paul’s 24-22 district-opening win over San Antonio Holy Cross.
“Sacred Heart’s always good,” Wachsmuth said. “When you beat a good team, yeah, that does give you momentum. It is a district game, it’s going to matter a lot probably for the playoffs and playoff seeding. It definitely means something to the two schools and the alumni, I can tell you that.”
Both teams come into the game averaging 34 points on offense while giving up 21. As a result, both teams have almost identical approaches to Friday’s game.
The Cardinals and Indians want to play physical on defense and limit the number of turnovers on offense.
”I know Sacred Heart wants to come out and they want to kick our butt and I know we always for sure want to kick their butt,” Boedeker said. “So it’s pretty high tensions and it’s an attitude of wanting to beat each other and just play a really good physical football team on Friday night.”
