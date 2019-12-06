Shiner St. Paul has expected this all season.
Being the reigning state champions and bringing back a strong core, The Cardinals always felt like they could get back to the TAPPS Division IV final.
“We’re confident,” said St. Paul head coach Jake Wauchsmith. “I don’t even think that was an issue early in the season. It’s just a matter of getting better and improving each week.”
Hallettsville Sacred Heart had a much different story; after starting off 2-5, Indians head coach Manny Freeland was not sure how the season would go.
“It took us a while to get rolling,” Freeland said. “We started week one with three starters out, and by week two it was it was five starters out; then, in week three, it was seven starters out, and we even had to forfeit a game. We struggled, but we didn’t allow any excuses and we built on those struggles.”
Despite the differences between the teams, both sit in the same position, and the two will face each other in the TAPPS Division IV Final on Saturday.
St. Paul goes into the game 9-3 on the season and comes off a 41-14 win over Lake Country Christian in its semifinal.
“The last few ballgames we’ve been pretty good,” Wauchsmith said. “We take what we do well an d try and build on it and of course go back and try to fix the mistakes, it’s not much different this week than any other. We just have get go out every day and prepare.”
Sacred Heart is 7-5 and comes off a 29-0 victory over Meunster Sacred Heart. Freeland feels like his team is peaking at the right time.
“We just have to keep playing our game,” Freeland said. “Go out, enjoy the moment and don’t put any extra pressure on yourself. We’re here for a reason, and that is the biggest thing. We told our kids after the first St. Paul game that we knew what we had, but we would have to work to get back to this point to actually meet with them again, and we’re thankful for this opportunity.”
The two teams played earlier this season, and St. Paul prevailed over Sacred Heart 21-14.
St. Paul’s Zak Johnson rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, while Sacred Heart’s Lane Leopold had 78 yards on the ground.
St. Paul forced one turnover on a interception from Austin Kutac.
“I think when we played the first time, they were still getting healthy and just getting some people back,” Wauchsmith said. “They were still looking for what they would do best, and they have found that over the second half of the season and over these past few weeks. We know them very well, and they know us very well.”
Despite the loss in the first meeting, Freeland is confident in his group going into the final.
“They beat us the first time, and they’re picked to beat us again,” Freeland said. “We’ve been underdogs pretty much the whole playoffs and all year round with everything that we’ve dealt with. We know what we have to do; now we just have to go out there and play for each other and do it as a family.”
