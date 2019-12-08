Shiner St. Paul is a champion once again.
For the third time in four years and the second time in a row, St. Paul won the Division IV TAPPS Championship, defeating Hallettsville Sacred Heart 20-16 in a come-from-behind win.
“It’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever been a part of,” said St. Paul senior Luke Darilek. “To go out like this is all I could ever have wanted. I know how special this is; not many get to experience multiple state titles, and it means everything to be a part of this.”
St. Paul (10-3) trailed at halftime and trailed with just under two minutes left in the second half, but the Cardinals went on a 77-yard drive and took the lead on a Zak Johnson run before sealing the game with an interception with just 20 seconds left.
“We’ve been in a lot of tough situations in the last couple years, and our kids have never quit,” said St. Paul head coach Jake Wachsmuth. “No matter what happens, these kids persevere, and we were fortunate that things went our way. Our kids made some big plays in big moments.”
Despite being down with little time left, Darilek said he never doubted that the team would come back to win.
“We knew what we had to do,” Darilek said. “We’ve been down before; we just had to come together, buy in and play our hardest to win.”
For Sacred Heart (7-6), it was a bittersweet end to the season, and while Indians head coach Manny Freeland was disappointed in the loss, he was proud of what the group was able to accomplish this season.
“I just wanted to let each and every one of those players in the locker room know that they were champions of life, “Freeland said. “A lot of times people try to pin teams as winners and losers because of these games, but to me, the greatest thing about high school sports is it creates champions of life. Our kids are definitely at that point, and I hope they realize that.”
The Indians started off the season with a string of injuries and limped to a 2-5 record before turning things around in the second half of the season to make it all the way to the state final.
“That shows this group’s true character,” Freeland said. “It shows their will and relentlessness to get back to this point. I’m not sure if I have ever heard of any team that started 2-5 making a state championship. This group dealt with so much adversity and found a way to pull together and get all the way back to the final. It shows just how tough and committed they are.”
Darilek reminisced on his high school football career and was happy with what came out of it.
“I’ve made so many friends through this program, and they’re friends that I will have forever,” he said. “I’ve grown up with a lot of these guys and gotten to play with them for a long time. Just to end my senior year with this group of guys is amazing; I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
