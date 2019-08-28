Coming off a state championship, Shiner St. Paul looks to defend its crown in a challenging TAPPS Division IV, District III district that includes Hallettsville Sacred Heart.
“We have some returners. We have a lot of youth this year,” said St. Paul head coach Jake Wachsmuth. “We return some guys who played well in the backfield for us last year.”
“Historically, it’s us and Sacred Heart that play it out for the district title,” Wachsmuth added. “However, St. Gerard has a new coach who will make an impact for them.”
Temple Central Texas Christian will also present a challenge.
St. Paul will rely on running backs Noah Boedeker and Carson Reese. Guy Giese will be under center for the Cardinals.
Sacred Heart, which defeated St. Paul in the regular season but fell short to the Cardinals in the playoffs, will be led by first-year head coach Manny Freeland.
“We will run an air raid, spread offense,” Freeland said.
Freeland sees his offensive line as the key for his team.
“We have one of the best lines in the state at our level,” he said. “St. Paul has the district title, so they are the team to beat.”
They clash Nov. 1 in Hallettsville.
