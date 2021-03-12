Shiner St. Paul will face Lubbock Southcrest Christian in the girls TAPPS Class 2A championship game.
St. Paul will play Southcrest Christian at 10 a.m. Saturday at A&M Consolidated in College Station.
The Lady Cardinals made it to the championship game on the backs of a 60-34 win over Hallettsville Sacred Heart in the semifinal earlier this week and are the No. 3 ranked team in the state.
Southcrest Christian has been the No. 1 ranked team in the Class 2A classification all year and has won three straight state titles.
St. Paul has won three state championships in basketball, the last of which came in 2017.
