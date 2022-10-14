HALLETTSVILLE — Zach Barta rushed for two second half touchdowns and Sam Perez scored with 56 seconds remaining to seal a 38-24 win for the St. Paul Cardinals over Sacred Heart.
St. Paul controlled both the ball and clock throughout the game, especially the second half. The running backs powered their way behind a tough and stout offensive front.
Sacred Heart was led by Brady Haas who rushed for two touchdowns.
At halftime, St. Paul was clinging to a 14 to 10 lead over Hallettsville Sacred Heart. Perez and Trent Brown each had a touchdown.
Sacred Heart had a rushing touchdown from Brady Haas and a field goal by Nicholas Angerstein.
St. Paul has won the last 11 meetings between the two teams and Friday was their 63rd meeting all-time.
The Cardinals were coming off a 41-7 loss to San Antonio Holy Cross last week.
Sacred Heart had dropped its previous two games to Bay Area Christian and Magnolia Legacy Prep.
Sacred Heart’s Cole Duty has passed for 1,054 yards and nine touchdowns, and Angerstein has 25 catches for 498 yards. Angerstein also has three interceptions and returned two for a touchdown.
Barta has carried the ball 67 times for 489 yards and six touchdowns. Perez had 434 yards and three touchdowns on 76 carries.