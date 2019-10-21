WACO– Shiner St. Paul won the TAPPS 2A Cross Country State Final on Monday.
The Girls team won state and was led by Julianna Daviswith a first place finish. Rebecca Wagner came in seventh, Ashlyn Pesek, Paige Brown, Sadie Mikes and Cortney Tuch also came in the top 20.
St. Joseph also ran their state meet Monday and Nicholas Rodriguez medaled for the team, coming in tenth overall.
Below are the results.
Girls Team: 1.St Paul, 2.Holy Trinity Catholic, 3.Ascension Academy, 4.Bracken Christian, 5.Sacred Heart, 6.Cambridge Of Dallas, 7.Allen Academy, 8.Bethesda Christian, 9.St Joseph Catholic,10.Faith Academy (Victoria), 11.San Juan Diego Catholic, 12. Briarwood
Individual Girls: 1. Julianna Davis, St. Paul, 12:47.1, Rebecca Wagner, St. Paul, 13:25.1, Ashlyn Pesek, 14:16.5, 15.Paige Brown, St. Paul, 14:18.9, Sadie Mikes, 14:21.5, Courtney Tuch, 14:25, 22. Tristin Davis, 14:43. St. Paul, Ryenne Reiter, 15:17.7, Sacred Heart, Madison Brown, 15:58.2, Sacred Heart, Rebekah Hurt, 16:06.7 Faith Academy, Lily Haley, 16:25.3, Sacred Heart, Carissa Barron, 16:29.3, Faith Academy
Boys Team: 1. Soutcrest Christian, 2. all Saints Episcopal, 2. Ascension Academy, 4. Bethesda Christian, 5. St. Paul, 6. San Juan Diago Catholic, 7. Abilene Christian, 8. Covenant Christian, 9. Allen Academy, 10. Briarwood, 11. St. Joseph Catholic
Boys Individual: 10. Austin Davis, 19:59.1 St. Paul, 25. Fisher Davis, 20:44.7, St. Paul, 32. Taylor Robinson, 20:44.7, 44. Trent Brown, 2:50.4
St. Joseph Victoria Results:
Girls - 10th Place, 245pts
21, Lauren Theriot, 13:30)
34. Meadow Pratka, 14:12)
58. Krysten Nicholson, 15:14)
72. Sarah Ybarra, 15:22)
78. Madison Galvez, 15:32)
139. Eve Brogger, (17:42)
140 Ava Corona, 17:44)
Boys - 15th Place 399 pts
Individual: 10. Nicholas Rodriguez, 17:56, 24. Isaac Mahan, 18:39, 97. Ryan, Hartman,21:06, 122.Sam Whitaker ,22:16,146. William Carrasco,23:39, 147. Jack Letsinger ,23:48
