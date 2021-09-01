Zak Johnson has been on the varsity at Shiner St. Paul since he was a freshman.
He played every position in the backfield as a freshman and sophomore before becoming more of a focal point for the Cardinals last season at tailback and linebacker.
Johnson has helped the Cardinals win three straight TAPPS Division IV state championships, and hopes to win a fourth as a senior.
Johnson made sure St. Paul got off to a good start by rushing for 380 yards and seven touchdowns, catching a 28-yard pass, running for five two-point conversions and kicking an extra point in a 59-36 season-opening win over Yorktown.
Johnson also had nine tackles, including one for a loss, and was selected as the Private School Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week.
“He had really good scrimmages and he was making big plays in those,” said St. Paul coach Jake Wachsmuth. “He just had a lot of big runs and he also had the 4 or 5 yards to get first downs. To do it on 22 carries, I think he had four or five really big chunk yardage plays and on those plays he just made things happen. His last run of the night he made people miss and he broke a few tackles. He’s just playing really good football.”
Johnson scored on runs of 62, 34 and 2 yards in the first half, and 64, 1, 2 and 85 yards in the second half.
“He’s a competitive kid, a good student,” Wachsmuth said. “He goes to practice and works hard every single day. His leadership that he gives our team as far as showing how to work hard — obviously he’s talented but he gives our team a whole lot more than just the yards and touchdowns. He’s a good leader for us.”
Johnson also kicks off and punts for the Cardinals and earned first-team all-state honors last season at running back, linebacker and punter.
“He’s very very well rounded as far as what he provides the team,” Wachsmuth said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.