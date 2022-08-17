Mike Stacy opened Rolling Thunder competition with a great 279 game, and felt he was in control of the lanes.
He left the 8 pin in the fourth frame on a flush pocket hit to prevent a 300 game. After starting the second game with a strike, he left the 5 pin count Greek church, doubled in the third and fourth, and for the next six frames could not score a double to finish with a 186 game. The third game he changed balls and moved further inside to regain his strike line to roll a 248 final game for a 713 total. He accumulated 26 strikes in the series.
T.J. Mooney was trying to post back to back weekly highs, but ball reaction in his third game left him with the second highest total.
His first two games were 246 and 278, but alternating strikes and nine spares through the first six frames of the third game slowed his momentum. A washout and split opens in the seventh and ninth frames dropped his score to a final individual of 181. He also rolled 26 strikes in his set to finish with a 705 total.
A third bowler to break the 700 mark was Jacob Silgero, who posted a 701 total. He was more consistent with individual games of 237, 237, and 227 for his set.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Woody Wood (699), Anthony Adames (698), Rob Lyman (258-681), Eric Yeager (268-680), Dave Matthews (257-677), DoLee Knowlan (257-676), Jonathan Martinez (665), Bruce Hammack (657), Aaron Rolette (651), Mark Brown (266), and Wyatt Klekar (255).
Samantha Wharton had the bowlers on their feet after starting the first game of Rolling Thunder action with the first nine strikes before she left the 7 pin in the 10th and missed for an excellent 267 opening game. She was still pounding the pocket in the second game but two single pins missed left her with a 205 game. The final game lane transition gave her problems and she didn’t make the right adjustments for strike carry and she finished with a 157. The 629 series was good enough to lead the women bowlers for the week.
JoAnna McNary with a 234-580 also bowled well.
Fall leagues are starting soon. If you are interested in joining a league, contact the Century Lanes at 361-576-1166 or view the Century or Victoria USBC facebook pages for individual leagues.
It is with sorrow that I note of two former local league bowlers having passed away recently.
Geraldine Mitchell died on August 8, and she and husband Jack had been league members in the Wild Turkey, Over The Hill Gang, and Sundowners Leagues. They started bowling in Victoria during the 2017-18 season.
Ralph Flores had been a fixture in the Victoria Bowling Association from its inception. He started setting pins at the Victoria Bowling Lanes in 1953. When the lanes installed Brunswick automatic pinsetters he stayed on as a mechanic and lane maintenance until the lanes closed in 1978. He worked a short stint at the Palace Lanes in the 70’s before working at the Woodlawn Bowling Center for many years as a mechanic/lane maintenance man. He always took pride in his lane dressing ability. He bowled in leagues at the Victoria Lanes and Woodlawn. I met Ralph in 1954 and had enjoyed his sunny disposition throughout the years. He passed away on August 12. My deepest condolences and sorrow are extended to the Mitchell and Flores families on their loss.
Texan Chris Barnes ended his second PBA50 season in great style by defeating Jack Jurek 257-186 in the championship game of the David Small’s JAX 60 Open to win his third PBA50 title of the season. He moved up the step-ladder to win four games and $7,500 prize. The win gives him a good chance to be the PBA50 Player of The Year
ROLLING THUNDER 1ST (tie) GREEN TEA and TEAM 22 Women: S. Wharton 267-629; J. McNary 234-580; L. Hammack 543; Men: M. Stacy 279-713; T.J. Mooney 278-705; J. Silgero 237-701; W. Wood 247-699; A. Adames 239-698; R. Lyman 258-681; E. Yeager 268-680; D. Matthews 257-677; D. Knowlan 257-676; J. Martinez 237-665; B. Hammack 237-657; A. Rolette 221-651; W. Klekar 255-643; C. Diaz 242-635; M. Michalec 245-632; R. Marques 242-618; S. Zeplin 235-612; J. Shoup 242-611; M. Unger 606; C. Green 598; T. Bennett 227-596; S. Dickinson 235-594; J. Koliba 585; JP Reyna 235-584; C. Hammack 583; K. Hengst 583; R. Silgero 247-582; C. Hoff 580; B. Asby 247-579; D. Hale 576; A. Thompson 576; L. Conner 576; J. Matson 571; M. Flores 565; M. Brown 266-553; J. Longoria 553; YOUNG AND RESTLESS 1 ST SPLIT HAPPENS Girls: R. Shoup 168-398; Boys: T. Zuber 156-414; K. Hodge 156- D. Cochrum 153; Men: A. Rester 223-630; J. Pennell 213-541; P. Visconti 215-540; TROTTERS Women: I. Sanchez 198-488; FUNTAPPERS (No Tap) 1 st KNUCKLES DEEP Women: S. Wharton 234-635; H. Ramos 255-605; H. Peters 265; C. Wilson 248; R. Wortham 220; Men: D. Hale 288-779; J. Shoup 258-756; J. Silgero 264-751; H. Hernandez 262-721; J. Martinez 300-720; N. Picard 252-712; B. Marques 251-706; E. Smnith 265-705; T. Blanton 692; D. Matthews 277-668; R. Lyman 662; J. Turek 243-650; L. Malina 256; R. Palmer 256; B. Yaws 248
