CUERO — Cuero advanced to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs for the first time since 2007.
Stafford gave the Gobblers a lesson in what they need to accomplish to go further.
The Spartans put on a playoff clinic and rolled to a 66-30 area win on Wednesday night at the Cuero gym.
“That’s a group that has been playing together from the time they were little kids,” said Cuero coach Michael Blank. “The coach told me they all play on the same AAU team and they play in Houston and they get to see the best competition. Their awe factor is not necessarily there like ours is.”
Stafford improved to 18-4 and advanced to the regional quarterfinals against the winner of Thursday’s Corpus Christi Miller-Fredericksburg game.
The Spartans wasted no time taking control, scoring the game’s first seven points and holding Cuero without a field goal until Davyon Williams converted a 3-pointer with 47 seconds left in the first quarter.
“I thought we could have calmed down a little bit,” said Cuero point guard Tycen Williams. “We were a little shaken up at the beginning of the first and second half and that got us.”
Stafford used a full-court press to force a number of Cuero turnovers, and outscored the Gobblers 20-5 from the 2:33 mark of the first quarter until 1:44 was left in the second quarter.
“It bothered us because we slowed it down,” Blank said. “You can’t play fast with those guys. We tried to stay within ourselves and constantly move the ball and tried to limit their possessions.”
Tycen Williams, a sophomore, went head to head with Stafford point guard Quavious Lilly, who led the Spartans with 16 points.
Williams paced the Gobblers with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
“Tycen came a long way,” Blank said. “We put so much on him early, but he’s a kid who can handle it. When you have a floor general like that, that’s kind of what you have to do.
“He’s got to be able to lead what we’re relaying on the bench, but he’s got to be able to lead four individuals on the floor. Not only does he have to do the scoring, but he has to make people around him better. He’s starting to understand that role and that’s a hard role to ask of anybody.”
Tycen Williams has no doubt the success the Gobblers had this season will motivate them for the future.
“It was a fun experience,” he said. “It makes me want to practice more. It’s letting me know that I need to work on a little bit of stuff that I’m weak at.”
Cuero has every reason to expect improvement next season with all five starters returning.
“I’m super happy with what they’ve done,” Blank said. “They’ve accomplished a lot. They’ve been able to set a high goal. They’ve done something that hasn’t been done in a long time and they did a good job."
“We have a long ways to go. They’re the No. 8-ranked team in the state and a state tournament team from last year. If we want to get to that point, there are a lot of things we’ve got to work on.”
Class 4A Area
Stafford 66, Cuero 30
Points: (S) Dorian Henry 4, Glenn Bishop 6, Quavious Lilly 16, Xavier Iyalla 6, Z’corrian Haynes 11, Tyran Blaze 10, Brayden Batiste 1, Undre Childs 2, Justin Ugo 2, Daylan Presley 8. (C) Exavier Durham 2, Tycen Williams 10, Daylon Williams 9, James Langston 2, AJ Arroyo 4, Daysun Varela 3.
Halftime: Stafford 31-14. 3-pointers: Lilly 2, T. Williams 2, D. Williams. Records: Stafford 18-4; Cuero 17-8.
