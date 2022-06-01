Berths in the 7on7 state tournament will be on the line at the Rice Consolidated and Cuero state qualifying tournaments this week.
Rice Consolidated will host a Division III tournament in Altair on Thursday, and Cuero will host a Division II tournament Saturday.
Both tournaments will include eight teams and one team will advance from each tournament.
The Rice Consolidated tournament will get under way at 6 p.m. at Rice Veterans Memorial Stadium and the Rice Consolidated baseball field.
Pool A will include Rice Consolidated, Ganado, East Bernard and Houston Washington. Pool B will include Tidehaven, Flatonia, Brazos and Corrigan Camden.
The semifinals are scheduled for 8:15 p.m., and the championship game will start at 9 p.m.
The Cuero tournament will get under way at 8:45 a.m. at Gobbler Stadium and the Cuero practice field.
Pool A will include Cuero, Beeville, Gonzales and Brookshire Royal. Pool B will include La Grange, San Antonio Davenport, Kaufman and The Woodlands Christian Academy.
The championship round will begin at 12:30 a.m.
The 7on7 state tournament is scheduled for June 23-25 at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex in College Station.
