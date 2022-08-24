The last time Shiner and Refugio played over 11,000 fans watched in a regional final game at Memorial Stadium in Victoria.
The next time Refugio and Shiner meet, it will be at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium in Refugio.
The UIL moved the Comanches and Bobcats into District 15-2A, Division I, and it will be the fifth time the teams play as district rivals.
“It’s definitely going to be a battle early in the year, but we’ve been in that situation before so it’s nothing new,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “You just have to make sure you get yourself ready to play a really good opponent.”
“Call me crazy, call me stupid but that game has morphed so much into a winner-take-all,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring. “It’s blown up into one of the biggest games in the state. There’s so much at risk, I think with a young team, it’s good for us. It’s important because it’s a district championship and a gold ball. But it’s not do or die and you still get to keep playing.”
Shiner, which has won 30 straight games, and Refugio have won the last three state championships, but won’t be the only playoff teams in the district.
Ganado, Kenedy and Three Rivers each won at least one postseason game. The district will also include Skidmore-Tynan, which dropped from Class 3A, Division II, and Bloomington.
“The kids are excited and we’re all excited,” said first-year Ganado coach Josh Ervin. “The district’s out of control in terms of who we play, but one thing I do like is we know we’re going to play Shiner and we know we’re going to play Refugio. The uncertainty is out of it. We’re also excited about the change. It’s fun every two years when you have the opportunity to play new teams.”
Kenedy has been to the playoffs for three straight seasons after going winless in 2017 and 2018. The Lions are attempting to reach the postseason for the fourth consecutive year for the first time in school history.
“I think we can compete,” said Kenedy coach Shawn Alvarez. “These teams are really good. The good thing is this group were freshmen when we got here. They’re all grown up now. We’ve got some size and we’ve got a little speed. We’ve got some different dynamics we haven’t had in the past. But the biggest thing we have is we’ve built a football program.”
Brandon Craus is trying to do the same in his first season at Bloomington. The Bobcats have lost 37 consecutive district games.
“We have a great opportunity to see what kind of football team we are,” Craus said. “Everybody talks about how hard it is. The district has a chance to be a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to it because we go in there and get to play the team that’s won the last three state championships. We get to see where we’re at.”
