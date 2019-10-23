CUERO — Cuero coach Travis Reeve gathered his team at Gobbler Stadium on Tuesday evening and congratulated them for one of their best practices of the season.
The workout was similar to those the Gobblers have gone through during Reeve’s eight years as head coach.
But the difference is crystal clear for a team coming off its fourth state championship.
Cuero has struggled to a 1-6 overall and 0-2 District 13-4A, Division II record heading into Thursday’s game against Austin Eastside Memorial (0-7, 0-2) at Gobbler Stadium.
The Gobblers must defeat Eastside Memorial, Navarro and Wimberley to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
Cuero also doesn’t need a reminder that it failed to reach the postseason in 1988 after winning its third state title in 1987.
“Our kids have a lot of pride,” Reeve said. “They understand the tradition we represent and each and every day we go out our sole purpose is getting better and to get to where we want to be.”
Reeve knew Cuero’s No. 4 state ranking coming into the season was based largely on last season.
The Gobblers graduated 28 of the 35 players from last year’s varsity roster, including Jordan Whittington at Texas, Keiran Grant at Army and Trey Moore at Tarleton State.
“Our identity is definitely different this year,” he said. “We’ve had some guys in the past that could score from anywhere on the field. This year, we’ve had to sustain more drives and be much more methodical in being able to move the football. We’ve been able to do it at times. We just haven’t been able to do it enough to be where we want to be at this point in the season.”
Statistically, the Gobblers have been outgained by less than 73 yards per game. But they have thrown for an average of 77 yards per game, and have a turnover margin of minus-10.
“What it’s boiled down to is big plays and turnovers,” Reeve said. “We just have not won in those two categories and you’ve got to win in those two categories to give yourself a consistent chance to win. We’ve been right there several times. We just haven’t been able to make enough of those plays.”
Senior Kobe Giles celebrated Cuero’s state championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington last December, but realizes his high school career could end in early November.
“I learned what it’s like to be successful last year and then having to do so much this year,” he said. “Whether you like it or not, that’s life and sometimes things may not go your way. It will definitely help me down the road.”
Giles’ younger teammates want to make sure next season is better.
“You just can never be satisfied no matter where you’re ranked or where you’re at,” said junior Austin Schwarz. “You just keep on working because anything can happen.”
Reeve has not experienced a losing season since he began his coaching career as an assistant at San Antonio MacArthur.
But as much as he dislikes the results, he has no complaints about the effort of his players.
“Obviously, you’re judged by your success and by your accomplishments,” he said. “But for us, we don’t fill like we’re defined by winning a state championship or not winning a certain amount of games. Those things are really important and we want to win as many as we can. But at the same time, we want our kids leaving here as better men and better people. Ultimately, that’s what we’ll be judged by.”
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21
