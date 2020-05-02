Refugio’s Jason Herring and Shiner’s Daniel Boedeker know from experience what it takes to win a state championship.
Herring has won four state titles in football, and Boedeker has won state baseball championships as a player, assistant coach and head coach, and a state football championship as an assistant coach.
“It’s very difficult,” Boedeker said. “A lot of things come into play. No. 1 is being able to stay healthy and obviously there are some luck and breaks that go along with it you have to get along the way.”
“I’ve always said those things are so hard to win,” Herring said. “You think about all the things that can go wrong and then you don’t even think about a dang pandemic. It’s crazy terrible.”
Athletes at Refugio and Shiner will have the rest of their lives to wonder about what might have been.
The Comanches had an excellent chance of winning their first boys track & field team state championship. The Bobcats had an outstanding shot to make their first appearance at the state baseball tournament and bring home a title in the process.
But those hopes were dashed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which ended spring sports prematurely.
Running on empty
Shiner was looking forward to returning to the state meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin after finishing third last season.
The Comanches were the defending Class 2A state champion in the 400- and 800-meter relays, and had every runner on both relays back.
Shiner had won the team title at every meet it attended this season but one, and Donyai Taylor had the fastest 100-meter time in the area.
“We really were anticipating this moment and looking forward to it from what we had coming back from last year,” said Shiner coach Randy Palmer. “I’ve been associated with individual state champions. Just for me being associated with a team championship to bring a boys state championship to our community would have been awesome.”
Taylor, who will play football at UTSA next season, wanted another chance at a team championship.
“It’s very disappointing,” he said. “Of course every senior wants to go out with a great win. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to keep performing. It’s kind of heartbreaking.”
The premature end to the season hit senior Devin Lehnert hard. Lehnert plans to attend Blinn College before transferring to Texas A&M, but has ended his athletic career.
“That’s something we looked forward to since after football,” Lehnert said. “We all started working right away. Our first few track meets we were just winning them. There’s nothing you can do. But I mean, it’s hard, the last time and you want to go out with a bang.”
Out of the park
Refugio was ranked No. 1 in the state Class 2A poll and had almost every player back from last year’s regional final team.
The Bobcats were 5-3, but two of those losses were to Class 4A teams and one to a Class 3A team.
Senior pitchers Jared Kelley and Austin Ochoa were a combined 23-0 the last two seasons and seemed ready to end the season at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
“It’s kind of heartbreaking,” said Ochoa, who will play baseball at UTSA next season. “Although I do get to play at the next level, it still hurts. I was really looking forward to the season. We had high expectations and they were taken away. This was the year that we were going to win it all.”
Kelley has signed with Texas and is projected to be a first-round selection in next month’s Major League Baseball draft.
But missing out on a chance to celebrate the school’s first state baseball title with his teammates leaves him with an empty feeling.
“This was the season, our senior year, and a chance to just go out and play with your friends,” Kelley said. “Even if you don’t want to play at the next level, high school baseball is fun to do. Just go out with your friends and play. That got taken away from all of us.”
Refugio coach Jarod Kay was hoping the Bobcats could build on their state championship in football. But he understands what happened this season will serve as a lesson for the future.
“There are certain things you can control and certain things you can’t control,” Kay said. “Obviously, the things that are going on now are bigger than baseball or sports or anything like that. For my kids as teenagers, it’s hard to understand things. It puts a lot of emphasis on play every game like it’s your last one because you never know.”
