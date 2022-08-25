The high expectations for Cuero and El Campo this season are based in a large part on the success of their running games.

Rueben Owens returns for the Ricebirds, who are ranked No. 4 in the Class 4A, Division I poll, after rushing for 2,989 yards and 46 touchdowns last season and being ranked the top senior running back in the nation by MaxPreps.

Tycen Wiiliams is back for the Gobblers, who are ranked No. 6 in the Class 4A, Division II poll, after rushing for 1,880 yards and 28 touchdowns last season.

But the unknown for Cuero and El Campo will be under center when teams open the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at El Campo’s Ricebird Stadium.

Junior Mason Notaro will make his first varsity start for Cuero, and either senior Brock Rod or junior Oliver Miles will start for El Campo.

Notaro started on the junior varsity last season until being called up to the varsity to back up Jerry Rossett midway through last season.

+3 New head coach, same expectations for Gobblers Jerod Fikac is in his first year at the helm of Cuero. Even with the new face, the Gobblers expect to make another deep run in 2022.

“The one thing he has to do is revert back to his training,” said first-year Cuero coach Jerod Fikac. “The things we have been working on all week long. It’s going to happen fast and he knows that.

"He’s just got to trust his ability and trust our system, go through his progressions, take care of the football, don’t force anything that is not there and just control what he can control.”

Rod split time at quarterback with Isaiah Anderson last season. Miles played quarterback on the junior varsity until being promoted to the varsity during the playoffs.

+4 El Campo secondary hopes to progress quickly El Campo will rely heavily on Rueben Owens for his defense this year, following the departure of three starters from last years secondary.

“Last year, we rotated quarterbacks for most of the year until the playoffs,” said second-year El Campo coach Chad Worrell. “This year, we kind of started off getting those guys equal reps with the ones. We were splitting them up and they both brought something to the table.

“They have both played pretty well up to this point. I don’t think either one of them got to the point where they completely won the job. So we’re going to continue to rotate. It may not be every series. It may be a situation where we’re just going to play it by feel.”

Taking reps in Worrell’s offense has helped Rod and Miles become more comfortable.

“Coach has been adding some new plays,” Miles said. “You go through some times where you can’t figure stuff out, but they coach you through it. You just concentrate on getting the work right and locking in on the defense.”

“Last year, we were still learning the offense,” Rod said. “This year, we know the offense a little better. We put a lot of new stuff in. I’m kind of trying to learn all that and learning where everyone is. It’s been fairly easy since I played last year.”

+3 Cuero shows progress in scrimmage against Sinton Cuero didn't appear to skip a beat in its final scrimmage against Sinton before the regular season kicks off next week.

Notaro also had to learn a new offense when Fikac was hired in March.

“I just came to practice every day,” Notaro said. “You’ve just got to compete with yourself in practice and get better with mental reps and stuff like that. It was a challenge, but it was fun learning the offense. I like it. I think it works.”

The quarterbacks admit there will be some butterflies, but are thankful to be surrounded by talented teammates.

“We’ve just got to work together as a team,” Rod said. “Our offensive line is so great and with a great back like Rueben it’s easy to kind of slow everything down and get a rhythm going.”

“Our defense is pretty good at getting some turnovers,” Notaro said. “If we win the turnover battle, we’ll win the game. So I need to be smart and just take care of the ball and run the offense.”