On Tuesday, UHV sophomore pitcher and Victoria East grad Cameron Steen was named the Red River Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for March 7-13.
Steen struck out three batters while allowing five hits and two walks in a 10-2 win over the University of the Southwest on March 11.
The win maintained an unbeaten 4-0 start to RRAC play for UHV at the time.
UHV split a doubleheader with conference foe Texas A&M-San Antonio on Tuesday.
The Jaguars (12-5, 5-1) won the first game 7-1 behind a three-RBI showing from Ashley Reyna. Shiner grad Cameron Cowan struck out five and allowed one run on four hits in a complete game effort.
Steen took the loss in a 5-2 decision in Game 2 after allowing four runs in the sixth inning.
Reyna had two hits and an RBI in the loss.
UHV travels to Jarvis Christian College on Friday.
